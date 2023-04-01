Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

(2.25 Ascot)

Looks capable of further improvement and shapes as though stepping up in distance may suit.

David Toft

Gamaret 14:25 Ascot View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(2.25 Ascot)

Still seeking his first win but is relatively unexposed and fairly handicapped. Travelled well prior to finishing tired over further at Sandown last time.

Steve Mason

Upton Road 14:25 Ascot View Racecard

The Punt nap

(3.35 Ascot)

Improving six-year-old who is 2-2 since switching to fences, beating subsequent winners on both occasions. Goes well fresh and there looks to be plenty left to come.

Harry Wilson

Frere D'Armes 15:35 Ascot View Racecard

Speed figures

(2.10 Doncaster)

Made a pleasing seasonal return in February and looks fairly treated on her handicap bow.

Dave Edwards

Cloudbreaker 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard

Dark Horse

(4.10 Ascot)

Been enjoying his races of late with quick turnarounds and can add to his tally of wins with a bold effort.

Kevin Riddle

The Imposter 16:10 Ascot View Racecard

West Country

(5.20 Ascot)

Lightly raced type who is capable of better. Has produced two good runs at the track and handles this ground well.

James Stevens

Last Quarter 16:30 Uttoxeter View Racecard

