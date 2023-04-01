Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eyecatcher

Gamaret (2.25 Ascot) 

Looks capable of further improvement and shapes as though stepping up in distance may suit.
David Toft

Silk
Gamaret14:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch (-lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

Handicappers' nap

Upton Road (2.25 Ascot)

Still seeking his first win but is relatively unexposed and fairly handicapped. Travelled well prior to finishing tired over further at Sandown last time.
Steve Mason

Silk
Upton Road14:25 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Harrison (3lb)Tnr: Michael Scudamore

The Punt nap

Frere D'Armes (3.35 Ascot)

Improving six-year-old who is 2-2 since switching to fences, beating subsequent winners on both occasions. Goes well fresh and there looks to be plenty left to come.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Frere D'Armes15:35 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton (-lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

Speed figures

Cloudbreaker (2.10 Doncaster)

Made a pleasing seasonal return in February and looks fairly treated on her handicap bow.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Cloudbreaker14:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Dark Horse

The Imposter (4.10 Ascot) 

Been enjoying his races of late with quick turnarounds and can add to his tally of wins with a bold effort.
Kevin Riddle

Silk
The Imposter16:10 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Buckley (3lb)Tnr: Nigel Hawke

West Country

Ivaldi(5.20 Ascot)

Lightly raced type who is capable of better. Has produced two good runs at the track and handles this ground well.
James Stevens

Silk
Last Quarter16:30 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor (-lb)Tnr: David Pipe

Read these next:

'I reckon this has been his target all along' - Tom Segal with four selections after a 10-1 Saturday winner  

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 1 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 1 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips