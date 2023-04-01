Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Gamaret (2.25 Ascot)
Looks capable of further improvement and shapes as though stepping up in distance may suit.
David Toft
Handicappers' nap
Upton Road (2.25 Ascot)
Still seeking his first win but is relatively unexposed and fairly handicapped. Travelled well prior to finishing tired over further at Sandown last time.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Frere D'Armes (3.35 Ascot)
Improving six-year-old who is 2-2 since switching to fences, beating subsequent winners on both occasions. Goes well fresh and there looks to be plenty left to come.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Cloudbreaker (2.10 Doncaster)
Made a pleasing seasonal return in February and looks fairly treated on her handicap bow.
Dave Edwards
Dark Horse
The Imposter (4.10 Ascot)
Been enjoying his races of late with quick turnarounds and can add to his tally of wins with a bold effort.
Kevin Riddle
West Country
Ivaldi(5.20 Ascot)
Lightly raced type who is capable of better. Has produced two good runs at the track and handles this ground well.
James Stevens
