Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Fakenham

3.15: Sawpit Sienna

Our Nel will go very close if she settles better. She may be the main threat to SAWPIT SIENNA, who is following the same route as she did a year ago when taking this race. Luna Dora is the pick of the rest.

Jonathan Neesom

Sawpit Sienna 15:15 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Samuel Drinkwater

Kempton

6.45: Willem Twee

Leap Abroad is of interest on his return to action but stall 12 isn't ideal for one who likes to get on with it. Gisburn, Buccabay, Justcallmepete and Spangled Mac can all have a case argued but Minnetonka and WILLEM TWEE appeal most. The former is unlucky just to have one win to her name in recent weeks but Willem Twee looked set for big things last season and he looked in need of the run when dropping away at Ascot in September. Today's conditions suit him well and the best could still be to come.

Paul Smith

Willem Twee 18:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

Lingfield

4.08: Chagall

Triple C&D winner Star Of Epsom makes the shortlist having run well back here last Saturday, while Come To Pass remains on a favourable mark based on his two wins over C&D late last year. Recuerdame would enter the reckoning if having a good pace to aim at, but the vote goes to CHAGALL, who is back on the same mark as when winning over C&D in July.

David Bellingham

Chagall 16:08 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Dundalk

4.35: Trishuli River

The money came for TRISHULI RIVER (nap) on AW debut and she duly took a big step forward. Now fitted with a tongue-tie, she can land this. Nibras Rainbow and Pulse of Shanghai can contend.

Mark Nunan

Trishuli River 16:35 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: Shane Crawley

