Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
7.00: Chips And Rice
James Fanshawe's CHIPS AND RICE (nap) wasn't suited by how the race developed last time at Kempton and she remains in good nick. It's a nagging concern that Mrembo ran so poorly on her previous visit here, so perhaps Forward Flight can provide the greatest threat as he was running well prior to a flat effort last time.
Alistair Jones
5.05: Lerwick
The 3yo LERWICK (nap) did not get the chance to show what he is capable of at Doncaster last time, when unlucky in running, and he's taken to get off the mark. Two-time C&D winner Do I Dream is second choice now back up in trip, although Paternoster Square and Hi Clare are other possible players.
Ben Hutton
7.20: Zoffany Bay
A weak contest, even for this grade. ZOFFANY BAY (nap) returned to the Flat with a solid run in a more competitive race at Tipperary last week and can take this. While You're Up also showed some spark at Leopardstown on comeback and can go close. Vocito is off an attractive mark if regaining some form.
Tyrone Molloy
7.40: Arbennig
Jamie Snowden's ARBENNIG (nap) looked full of beans when making all here recently and the rain has come in time for him. Gouet Des Bruyeres had excuses here last time and, along with his Newcastle conqueror Chemical Warfare, is feared most.
Alistair Jones
2.30: Tiffany
The step up from 7f looks ideal for TIFFANY (nap), a half-sister to two that won on handicap debut, and she's fancied to progress again having come away with the odds-on favourite when winning her novice here a fortnight ago. Outgun, who fared best on his part of the track despite pulling hard on his Newbury comeback, is another open to improvement.
Graham Wheldon
