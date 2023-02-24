Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

4.30:

A few well-related fillies clash here. Jessica Harrington has the likely solution with Curvature, who ran a bit green on her debut and will be better for the experience. Joseph O'Brien's pair Alazne and Twentynine Palms should be in the mix along with Miss Caruso.

Alan Sweetman

Exeter

3.15:

2021 winner Samuel Jackson ran respectably over hurdes here last time and has possibilities off a dangerous mark back in this sphere. Syd Hosie's thorough stayer Coup De Pinceau could make a bold bid after another break, while the unexposed chaser Gazette Bourgeoise has claims if she's unfazed by her step up to this trip. However, the vote goes to D'Jango, who got back in the groove with a clearcut win over 3m5f at Lingfield and is a big player again if he can back that up under a penalty.

David Moon

Lingfield

3.25:

The return to 7f should help Ballybaymoonshiner, who's been inclined to over-race since headgear went on, while dual course-and-distance winner Rainbow Sign has offered encouragement in two starts back here this year. However, this looks all about Lord Cherry, who's got it together this year and still has the potential to turn out a bit better than this level.

Graham Wheldon

Warwick

3.35:

Class could count with Panick Attack taken to maintain her excellent record in mares' only races. Midnight Mary's sound jumping will be an asset around here and Credo is hard to knock, but Wouldubewell could be the danger with this looking a lot easier than the races she has been running in this season.

Alistair Jones

Wolverhampton

6.15:

Mint Edition has carried all before him in Class 6 handicaps this year and he may still have more to come. He's pitched in deeper today, though, and Sudden Ambush is an especially interesting opponent, with his Lingfield win last month looking a very solid piece of form. He brings potential to this handicap debut and can prove too strong for his rivals. Coco Jack has the class to go close if his stamina holds out.

Paul Smith

