Kempton Placepot picks: Phill Anderson takes aim at the guaranteed £100,000 all-weather pool

made easy work of her handicap debut at Chelmsford on Saturday and she’s taken to follow up under a penalty in the opener (4.30) at Kempton.

The fillies’ handicap (5.00) looks more competitive but is a consistent sort who hit the frame again on Monday. She ought to go well again if turned out quickly. was a winner on her penultimate start and can offer some insurance.

It’s hard to get away from in the fillies’ novice (5.30) after posting a Racing Post Rating of 83 on debut and with improvement likely stepping up in trip, she could be hard to beat.

The first division of the mile maiden (6.05) looks tricky. The two selections for this include , who was an eyecatcher on debut at Chelmsford, and , a well-bred son of Frankel debuting for John and Thady Gosden.

The second division (6.40) may be a bit easier to solve. shaped with plenty of promise on debut at Newmarket last year and sets the standard on form. is the standout newcomer for William Haggas, who can get them ready first time out.

The well-handicapped has improved with each run and is worth including in a trappy final leg (7.15) along with , who warrants respect in his belated hat-trick bid.

Kempton Placepot perm

4.30

1 Tallulah Myla

5.00

3 Come On Girl

5 Forever Dreaming

5.30

2 Crack Of Light

6.05

3 Swing To The Stars

7 Jeff Koons

6.40

5 Lose Your Wad

6 Prosper Legend

7.15

4 Jahidin

5 Monopolise

1x2x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

