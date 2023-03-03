Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Doncaster

4.50:

Seigneur Des As and Ailes D'Amour (nap) are well treated on the back of wins last week but Seigneur Des As won over fences which tilts preference in the direction of Ailes D'Amour, who did it nicely over hurdles at Warwick last Friday. Improvement is possible from Ernest Gray and Our Bill's Aunt.

Ben Hutton

Dundalk

4.55:

Cases can be made for a few of these. Tawaazon has been consistent all year and is likely to run his race, while Jawwaal disappointed last time but has leading claims on his best form. On his current form it is not easy to oppose Tai Sing Yeh (nap) who has been very consistent of late in better company and should take all the beating.

Justin O'Hanlon

Lingfield

2.25:

The vote goes to Fly The Nest (nap), who earns top marks for his recent consistency and looks more solid than most of his rivals. Evasive Power, who ties in with the selection on course running last week, is second choice. First Company and Mcqueen are possible dangers if the trip doesn't pose a problem, likewise The Nail Gunner if he takes to Lingfield.

Steve Boow

Newbury

1.40:

Given how well she stays on the Flat, this step up in distance further heightens interest in an in-form Sashenka (nap), especially under her optimum conditions. Surtitle can also go well back at the scene of his best runs to date and Chives also merits a second look with a good record when fresh.

Alistair Jones

Newcastle

6.15:

Top of the list is last year's winner Vindobala (nap), who returned after wind surgery with a clearcut success over C&D last week. She raised her form to a new level with that strong-finishing effort and is a major player again under a penalty. Second choice is Satin Snake, who has won three times over 7f at Kempton since December and is a big danger if he can transfer his progress back to Tapeta. Others to consider are the versatile Barney's Bay and the reliable Anif.

David Moon

