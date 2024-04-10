Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Kempton

7.00: Von Baer

Silver Trumpet bids for a hat-trick and has fitness on his side but Von Baer (nap) looks capable of foiling him. Brian Meehan's colt did some good late work once in the clear in a 6f conditions race when last seen.

Andrew Cooper

Von Baer 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Brian Meehan

Leopardstown

3.45: Merisi Diamond

Although 25lb higher for his two heavy-ground wins, from an opening basement mark of 47, it is quite likely the lightly raced five-year-old Merisi Diamond (nap) remains ahead of the handicapper and he gets a confident vote to complete the hat-trick. Racing Royalty and Mogwli hold strong place claims.

Alan Hewison

Merisi Diamond 15:45 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Martin Brassil

Lingfield

2.22: Ballybaymoonshiner

Lady Wingalong isn't easily recommended but there are grounds for thinking David Evans could unlock any potential she has. Kodi Noir, No Turning Back, Hul Ah Bah Loo and Hold The Press have something to recommend them while Mashaan (second choice) is potentially thrown in now back with Alice Haynes. Ballybaymoonshiner (nap) has enjoyed a good start to the year though and he won with more in hand than the neck margin might suggest at Chelmsford last time. He can defy his small rise in the weights.

Paul Smith

Ballybaymoonshiner 14:22 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Murty McGrath

Market Rasen

3.00: Dibble Decker

Having posted a win and a near-miss on his last two starts, the in-form Dibble Decker (nap) earns the vote. Jet Plane scored at Sandown last month and is second choice ahead of fellow last-time-out winner William Cody.

Ben Hutton

Dibble Decker 15:00 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Wolverhampton

4.45: Barleybrown

James Owen is 9-38 with older runners this year and support for Chindwin, who wasn't cheap as a youngster and has been gelded, would look significant. Otherwise Barleybrown (nap) is fancied to give in-form Ruth Carr another winner, having made a promising debut for her over 7f recently. Shaka, who's unexposed over this sort of trip, also makes the shortlist.

Graham Wheldon

Barleybrown 16:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

