Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Kempton
7.00: Von Baer
Silver Trumpet bids for a hat-trick and has fitness on his side but Von Baer (nap) looks capable of foiling him. Brian Meehan's colt did some good late work once in the clear in a 6f conditions race when last seen.
Andrew Cooper
Leopardstown
3.45: Merisi Diamond
Although 25lb higher for his two heavy-ground wins, from an opening basement mark of 47, it is quite likely the lightly raced five-year-old Merisi Diamond (nap) remains ahead of the handicapper and he gets a confident vote to complete the hat-trick. Racing Royalty and Mogwli hold strong place claims.
Alan Hewison
Lingfield
2.22: Ballybaymoonshiner
Lady Wingalong isn't easily recommended but there are grounds for thinking David Evans could unlock any potential she has. Kodi Noir, No Turning Back, Hul Ah Bah Loo and Hold The Press have something to recommend them while Mashaan (second choice) is potentially thrown in now back with Alice Haynes. Ballybaymoonshiner (nap) has enjoyed a good start to the year though and he won with more in hand than the neck margin might suggest at Chelmsford last time. He can defy his small rise in the weights.
Paul Smith
Market Rasen
3.00: Dibble Decker
Having posted a win and a near-miss on his last two starts, the in-form Dibble Decker (nap) earns the vote. Jet Plane scored at Sandown last month and is second choice ahead of fellow last-time-out winner William Cody.
Ben Hutton
Wolverhampton
4.45: Barleybrown
James Owen is 9-38 with older runners this year and support for Chindwin, who wasn't cheap as a youngster and has been gelded, would look significant. Otherwise Barleybrown (nap) is fancied to give in-form Ruth Carr another winner, having made a promising debut for her over 7f recently. Shaka, who's unexposed over this sort of trip, also makes the shortlist.
Graham Wheldon
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 10 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Wednesday
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Bet365 Grand National offer: get £30 in free bets for the Festival
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: Get £170 in free bets for this week's races
- Rory McIlroy Masters offer: Get odds of 11-4 for McIlroy to finish in top 5 + £20 in free bets
- Aintree free bets: grab £50 with Betfred for the Aintree Grand National Festival Festival
- Grand National free bets & betting offers: £310 up for grabs ahead of the Aintree Festival