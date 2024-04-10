Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the Day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Kempton

7.00: Von Baer

Silver Trumpet bids for a hat-trick and has fitness on his side but Von Baer (nap) looks capable of foiling him. Brian Meehan's colt did some good late work once in the clear in a 6f conditions race when last seen.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Von Baer19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Brian Meehan

Leopardstown

3.45: Merisi Diamond

Although 25lb higher for his two heavy-ground wins, from an opening basement mark of 47, it is quite likely the lightly raced five-year-old Merisi Diamond (nap) remains ahead of the handicapper and he gets a confident vote to complete the hat-trick. Racing Royalty and Mogwli hold strong place claims.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Merisi Diamond15:45 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Martin Brassil

Lingfield

2.22: Ballybaymoonshiner

Lady Wingalong isn't easily recommended but there are grounds for thinking David Evans could unlock any potential she has. Kodi Noir, No Turning Back, Hul Ah Bah Loo and Hold The Press have something to recommend them while Mashaan (second choice) is potentially thrown in now back with Alice Haynes. Ballybaymoonshiner (nap) has enjoyed a good start to the year though and he won with more in hand than the neck margin might suggest at Chelmsford last time. He can defy his small rise in the weights.
Paul Smith

Silk
Ballybaymoonshiner14:22 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Kelly Tnr: Murty McGrath

Market Rasen

3.00: Dibble Decker

Having posted a win and a near-miss on his last two starts, the in-form Dibble Decker (nap) earns the vote. Jet Plane scored at Sandown last month and is second choice ahead of fellow last-time-out winner William Cody.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Dibble Decker15:00 Market Rasen
View Racecard
Jky: Stan Sheppard Tnr: Tom Lacey

Wolverhampton

4.45: Barleybrown  

James Owen is 9-38 with older runners this year and support for Chindwin, who wasn't cheap as a youngster and has been gelded, would look significant. Otherwise Barleybrown (nap) is fancied to give in-form Ruth Carr another winner, having made a promising debut for her over 7f recently. Shaka, who's unexposed over this sort of trip, also makes the shortlist.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Barleybrown16:45 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Published on 10 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 10 April 2024

iconCopy
