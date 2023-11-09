Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

7.30: Base Note

Only eight run but a race of some interest nonetheless. Storm Catcher loves it around here and is still improving, while Greatgadian remains on a handy mark despite a 5lb rise for last month's Newcastle success. Believe In Stars created a positive impression at Goodwood on his seasonal return and should be winning handicaps but Base Note is fancied to defy top weight. Some of last winter's AW form stacks up very nicely and he's shown himself to have a fine turn of foot if this becomes tactical.
Paul Smith


Base Note19:30 Chelmsford (A.W)

Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Clonmel

3.25: Kings Halo

With last month's hurdles run under his belt Kings Halo may be able to take advantage of his lower chase mark in a race in which most have his rivals arrive with questions-marks of one sort or another. The unpredictable Aodhan May and Go Battle may also feature.
Alan Sweetman


Kings Halo15:25 Clonmel

Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: James Daniel Dullea

Ludlow

2.35: Hunter Legend

By far the most appealing option in this uncompetitive novices' handicap is Hunter Legend, who bumped into a revitalised opponent when second over hurdles in May and makes his chasing debut from a 1lb lower mark. Crews Pitch makes his stable/chase debut after a long absence but market support will bring him into the equation. Go Fox can feature if a ten-week break has done him good.
Chris Wilson


Hunter Legend14:35 Ludlow

Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Newbury

12.05: Brentford Hope

Last year's runner-up Grivetana returns from wind surgery armed with a very good mark and has to be feared, but Brentford Hope might be even better handicapped. It all happened a bit too quick for him on good ground around Haydock when a beaten favourite in the Swinton but he warrants another chance. Brookie should be a factor and Sergeant Wilson, although quirky, could also have a say.
Alistair Jones


Brentford Hope12:05 Newbury

Jky: Alice Stevens (3lb)Tnr: Harry Derham

Sedgefield

2.10: Tom Creen

Not so competitive as the numbers suggest, and Tom Creen looks very much the way to go on the back of his cosy victory here last time out. In-form maiden Coolmoyne appeals as the one to chase home Sam England's two-time C&D winner, ahead of Brickadank and Morandi Second.
Peter Entwistle


Tom Creen14:10 Sedgefield

Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

