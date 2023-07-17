Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

4.55: Ey Up Its Jazz

Provided he returns from a two-month absence in good order, EY UP ITS JAZZ could well complete a hat-trick. His spring form stacks up nicely and he likely remains well handicapped following another 3lb rise. Spartakos, who looks interesting back over this C&D, is second choice ahead of My Roxanne and Clarinbridge.

Steve Boow

Ey Up Its Jazz 16:55 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

Newton Abbot

4.00: The Grey Falco

All six runners arrive in good form but THE GREY FALCO looked right back to his best when winning stylishly at Southwell three weeks ago and is taken to overcome a 9lb rise. Phoenix Risen has done well since cheekpieces were added and is second choice, while Call Me Rocky might have more to offer for his new stable.

Chris Wilson

The Grey Falco 16:00 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Ben Pauling

Windsor

7.10: Justcallmepete

Coco Bear bids to extend his perfect season and if there is soft in the going description he will command serious respect. Vape, Treacherous and Mojomaker (second choice) all have claims but the blinkers are back on JUSTCALLMEPETE today and he can take his next step up the sprinting ladder.

Paul Smith

Justcallmepete 19:10 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: James Evans

Wolverhampton

6.30: Just Janet

The most striking contender is JUST JANET, who raised her form to a new level with a comfortable win on the step up to 7f at Catterick last week. She still looks feasibly treated under a penalty and can strike again back on Tapeta to make it 2-2 on AW. Nogo's Dream is feared most ahead of Roaring Ralph, although another to keep an eye on is five-time AW winner Pocket The Packet, who looks well handicapped if he can rediscover his spark back in this sphere.

David Moon

Just Janet 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas (5lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Killarney

7.50: Golden Temple

Not the most inspiring of maidens. Eastmore and \bUltra Fine are both horses that should improve for their debut efforts, while Voice Of Reason has to bounce back from a fairly ordinary effort at Roscommon. A horse that kept very good company last year was GOLDEN TEMPLE, and he stepped up in first-time blinkers at Fairyhouse last month with a couple of these behind. A reproduction might be good enough.

Justin O'Hanlon

Golden Temple 19:50 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Noel Meade

