Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Curragh

3.30: Storm Miami

Cases can be made for most of these. Any rain is likely to count against Alabama and recent Cork winner Asean. Less exposed types such as G'Day Mate could go well, while trip and ground will suit recent Naas winner Rush Queen. The versatile Storm Miami (nap) gets the vote after a narrow and unlucky defeat in a Naas Listed last month. There is more to come from her.

Justin O'Hanlon

Storm Miami 15:30 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Pontefract

3.25: Gale Force Maya

A really interesting race. Kitai should again be able to make her presence felt if bouncing back from her Goodwood disappointment, while a win for Funny Story, who finished third there, would be no great surprise. Believing and The Big Board are others who need to put lesser efforts behind them but have the ability to have a big say, while Demi Pointe is the potential big improver. However, we know much more about the admirable Gale Force Maya (nap), who was back to form last time and can go one better than she did behind Princess Shabnam in this race last year.

Jonathan Doidge

Gale Force Maya 15:25 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

Sandown

5.45: Ouzo

3yos have won four of the last six runnings and the consistent Metal Merchant is a strong candidate, while Bluelight Bay and Acotango could also go well. However, preference is for Ouzo (nap), who was a fine second of 15 over C&D last time in a better race than this. Metal Merchant is feared most ahead of the in-form 9yo What's The Story.

Ben Hutton

Ouzo 17:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Southwell

2.35: Flavius Titus

The drop to this grade makes Deputise and Aclaim To Fame of some interest, but Flavius Titus (nap) did it well when scoring clearly at Thirsk last time and this previous AW winner should take the beating despite the penalty. Red Walls, third at Thirsk, should get closer with a 4lb pull.

David Bellingham

Flavius Titus 14:35 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sam Feilden (7lb) Tnr: Danny Brooke

Tramore

4.20: Globetrottersivola

A winner at Kilbeggan 8 days ago, Globetrottersivola (nap) has only a 4lb hike to defy here and considering he did not settle great early in the aforementioned race, it is not difficult to suggest he could be equal to the task here. Maggie Walsh could well emerge as the main danger. The latter is already a course winner which counts for plenty and her recent Kilbeggan second suggests she looks well up for this. Redwood Queen, Grizabella and Port Rashid have place claims.

Seamus Howard

Globetrottersivola 16:20 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: P J Rothwell

