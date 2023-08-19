Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Gale Force Maya (3.25 Pontefract)

Dual winner at Listed level last year who turned in her best effort of the season when third in a Group 3 last time for trainer Michael Dods. Can resume winning ways at a track where she boasts a good record.

Matt Gardner

Gale Force Maya 15:25 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

The Punt nap

Artisan Dancer (5.40 Southwell)

Has largely disappointed in eight starts, seven of which have come on turf, but he produced a career-best when losing out by just a head over this course and distance in March. He is now 9lb lower than for that effort and the return to the all-weather can see him notch a first win for Charlie Johnston.

Harry Wilson

Artisan Dancer 17:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Charlie Mason (3.40 Southwell)

Phil Dennis will be eager to gain some quick compensation for his seemingly unlucky second on board this juvenile son of Mayson at Beverley on Thursday.

Dave Randall

Charlie Mason 15:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: David Evans

Speed figures

Ramatuelle (3.25 Deauville)

Romped home at Chantilly five weeks ago in a good time and this exciting filly can make it four wins from five starts.

Dave Edwards

Ramatuelle 15:25 Deauville View Racecard Jky: Aurelien Lemaitre Tnr: Christopher Head

Newmarket nap

Dark Tornado (4.45 Sandown)

The son of Dark Angel has been showing up well in his recent work for Peter Chapple-Hyam on the Limekilns.

David Milnes

Dark Tornado 16:45 Sandown View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

Dark horse

Get It (4.15 Sandown)

Disappointed on reappearance at Ascot but bounced back with a fine run to be second at Chepstow in a Racing League event. Should go well here.

Rob Sutton

Get It 16:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: George Baker

