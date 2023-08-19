Sandown Placepot tips: Tom Segal has two bankers in his perm for the Sunday Series fixture

Given that five of the races in the Sandown Placepot are competitive handicaps and the other is for unraced juveniles, any perm has a chance of getting out of hand. Consequently, there has to be some culling to keep it manageable and some risks have to be taken.

It might be worth banking on Be Proud in the 5f handicap (4.15) given how well his form with Dark Trooper has worked out, while Junkanoo (5.15) was impressive on soft ground at Windsor on his last start and is still well treated on old form.

The other races probably need at least two, although Two Tribes ran well over course and distance in a maiden last time and should go well in the 5f nursery (3.45) in first-time blinkers. Indication Spirit continues in great form and the handicapper might not have got hold of her just yet.

Owen Burrows and Ralph Beckett have their two-year-olds in good form, and Rascal Recknell and Skellet look two who might be above average in the 7f maiden (4.45), but there are loads of well-bred newcomers in the race, so the market may well be the best guide.

The other two handicaps are tricky, but Orbaan is back on a nice mark and ran well at Goodwood last time, so he goes in the mile race (5.45) along with Metal Merchant , who is better than he's been able to show of late.

Finally, Marinara got off the mark in good style at Yarmouth recently and will surely go well in the fillies' handicap (6.15). Tango Tonight might appreciate the step up to 1m1f and goes in the perm as well.

Sandown Placepot perm

3.45

5 Two Tribes

6 Indication Spirit

4.15

13 Be Proud

4.45

7 Rascal Recknell

12 Skellet

5.15

7 Junkanoo

5.45

3 Orbaan

10 Metal Merchant

6.15

9 Marinara

12 Tango Tonight

2x1x2x1x2x2=16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.