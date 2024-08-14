- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Beverley
3.15: King Sharja
Top of the list is KING SHARJA, who produced a strong finish when beating an in-form rival over course and distance three weeks ago and remains feasibly treated off his revised mark. Second choice is Alice's Impact, who also won a similar race here last month and was a creditable second behind an improver at Carlisle last time. The pick of the other runners could be Eletarria, who has shaped with promise in both runs over course and distance this season and has claims if this sets up for her closing style.
David Moon
Ffos Las
8.10: Equion
Much the most appealing option is EQUION who signalled an even bigger run was in his locker when sitting closer to the pace than ideal in a more competitive race at Haydock last time. He competes off a career-low mark here having been eased 3lb. Perhaps class-dropper Spirit Of The Bay will prove best of the rest.
Andrew Cooper
Gowran Park
5.10: Scarlett Dancer
Hard to get away from the front-running SCARLET DANCER following last week's emphatic Leopardstown handicap win. Brains rates a definite place prospect, while Baalbec Beauty could go well given her record here, and the first-time blinkered Magical Bay is the least exposed and has to be respected from an in-form yard.
Alan Hewison
Kempton
7.30: Baltimore Boy
Recent Lingfield winner Gracious Leader and the thriving Phoenix Passion (second choice) head a strong three-year-old contingent but they could prove vulnerable to BALTIMORE BOY. The selection has been threatening better this season and his latest Ascot fifth can be upgraded. Desfondado is drawn widest but is progressing steadily and also makes the shortlist.
Paul Smith
Salisbury
4.30: Francophone
Three-year-olds have more than held their own in this race and FRANCOPHONE (nap) will find this assignment considerably easier than the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh, for which she went off at only 11-1 after beating a smart filly at Goodwood. Sea Of Roses is respected but she's stuck on a losing run and the danger could be Oh So Grand, whose stable won a Listed race at the weekend with a filly returning from a similar sort of break. Fakhama may have another personal best lurking and the same is surely true of the unexposed Rainbows Edge.
Alistair Jones
Read these next:
'He's a winner waiting to happen' - Harry Wilson with four selections at Beverley and Kempton on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Salisbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las, Kempton and Salisbury on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Salisbury Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las, Kempton and Salisbury on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings