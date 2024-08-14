Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Beverley

3.15: King Sharja

Top of the list is KING SHARJA, who produced a strong finish when beating an in-form rival over course and distance three weeks ago and remains feasibly treated off his revised mark. Second choice is Alice's Impact, who also won a similar race here last month and was a creditable second behind an improver at Carlisle last time. The pick of the other runners could be Eletarria, who has shaped with promise in both runs over course and distance this season and has claims if this sets up for her closing style.

David Moon

King Sharja 15:15 Beverley Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Ffos Las

8.10: Equion

Much the most appealing option is EQUION who signalled an even bigger run was in his locker when sitting closer to the pace than ideal in a more competitive race at Haydock last time. He competes off a career-low mark here having been eased 3lb. Perhaps class-dropper Spirit Of The Bay will prove best of the rest.

Andrew Cooper

Equion 20:10 Ffos Las Jky: William Carson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Gowran Park

5.10: Scarlett Dancer

Hard to get away from the front-running SCARLET DANCER following last week's emphatic Leopardstown handicap win. Brains rates a definite place prospect, while Baalbec Beauty could go well given her record here, and the first-time blinkered Magical Bay is the least exposed and has to be respected from an in-form yard.

Alan Hewison

Scarlet Dancer 17:10 Gowran Park Jky: Cian Fahy (10lb) Tnr: John C McConnell

Kempton

7.30: Baltimore Boy

Recent Lingfield winner Gracious Leader and the thriving Phoenix Passion (second choice) head a strong three-year-old contingent but they could prove vulnerable to BALTIMORE BOY. The selection has been threatening better this season and his latest Ascot fifth can be upgraded. Desfondado is drawn widest but is progressing steadily and also makes the shortlist.

Paul Smith

Baltimore Boy 19:30 Kempton (A.W) Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

Salisbury

4.30: Francophone

Three-year-olds have more than held their own in this race and FRANCOPHONE (nap) will find this assignment considerably easier than the Group 1 Pretty Polly at the Curragh, for which she went off at only 11-1 after beating a smart filly at Goodwood. Sea Of Roses is respected but she's stuck on a losing run and the danger could be Oh So Grand, whose stable won a Listed race at the weekend with a filly returning from a similar sort of break. Fakhama may have another personal best lurking and the same is surely true of the unexposed Rainbows Edge.

Alistair Jones

Francophone 16:30 Salisbury Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

