Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Carlisle

5.30: Bowman

Last year's winner Redarna seems sure to be on the premises again along with course-and-distance scorer JKR Cobbler, while Carnival Zain and Oso Rapido (second choice) are both weighted to have a say too. But BOWMAN is thriving for his current yard and can bag a second success on the back of an excellent third at York last time out.

Peter Entwistle

Bowman 17:30 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Danny Brooke

Kempton

8.00: Matharu

A few of these are open to improvement now switched to a nursery, but a couple already have solid AW/nursery form on the board. Claim To Glory is respected under his penalty having just got the better of a well-treated rival at Wolverhampton five days ago, but preference is for MATHARU who finished well clear of the rest when beaten a neck here nine days ago and races off the same mark.

David Bellingham

Matharu 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Richard Hughes

Sligo

5.08: Gers Gigi

Awarded a Wexford maiden last month, a decision later reversed on appeal, GERS GIGI looks the one to beat on that piece of form, providing she handles the likely softer ground. Downpatrick bumper winner Blacksmiths Forge could prove a major threat, while Love Like This and Cathryns Ruby both hold strong place claims on recent hurdles form.

Alan Hewison

Gers Gigi 17:08 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Worcester

8.05: Supreme Yeats

Today's move back up in trip is likely to suit Midnight Jewel, who returned from a long absence with an encouraging 2m run here last month, but another chance is given to SUPREME YEATS, who would have preferred a much stronger pace to chase when a beaten favourite at Market Rasen on his latest outing and can still build upon his winning stable debut in June. Gieves and Fashionelle are others to consider.

Chris Wilson

Supreme Yeats 20:05 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

York

1.50: Shagraan

There are pace influences all across the track so the high numbers may not prove as disadvantaged as sometimes can be the case on the straight track here. That will be a tonic to supporters of Pilgrim, Pocklington and Bergerac, each of whom has something to recommend them. It would seem more prudent to side with those drawn low to middle, though, and the three to appeal most are the flourishing Jordan Electrics, Jm Jungle and SHAGRAAN. Jm Jungle ran well from a modest draw in this race last year and has been bubbling away as though a big run is imminent, but Shagraan got his act together at Goodwood and can make light of his 5lb rise. He's had only ten runs and a strongly run race at this trip could prompt another jolt of improvement.

Paul Smith

Shagraan 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Michael Appleby

