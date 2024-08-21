- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Carlisle
5.30: Bowman
Last year's winner Redarna seems sure to be on the premises again along with course-and-distance scorer JKR Cobbler, while Carnival Zain and Oso Rapido (second choice) are both weighted to have a say too. But BOWMAN is thriving for his current yard and can bag a second success on the back of an excellent third at York last time out.
Peter Entwistle
Kempton
8.00: Matharu
A few of these are open to improvement now switched to a nursery, but a couple already have solid AW/nursery form on the board. Claim To Glory is respected under his penalty having just got the better of a well-treated rival at Wolverhampton five days ago, but preference is for MATHARU who finished well clear of the rest when beaten a neck here nine days ago and races off the same mark.
David Bellingham
Sligo
5.08: Gers Gigi
Awarded a Wexford maiden last month, a decision later reversed on appeal, GERS GIGI looks the one to beat on that piece of form, providing she handles the likely softer ground. Downpatrick bumper winner Blacksmiths Forge could prove a major threat, while Love Like This and Cathryns Ruby both hold strong place claims on recent hurdles form.
Alan Hewison
Worcester
8.05: Supreme Yeats
Today's move back up in trip is likely to suit Midnight Jewel, who returned from a long absence with an encouraging 2m run here last month, but another chance is given to SUPREME YEATS, who would have preferred a much stronger pace to chase when a beaten favourite at Market Rasen on his latest outing and can still build upon his winning stable debut in June. Gieves and Fashionelle are others to consider.
Chris Wilson
York
1.50: Shagraan
There are pace influences all across the track so the high numbers may not prove as disadvantaged as sometimes can be the case on the straight track here. That will be a tonic to supporters of Pilgrim, Pocklington and Bergerac, each of whom has something to recommend them. It would seem more prudent to side with those drawn low to middle, though, and the three to appeal most are the flourishing Jordan Electrics, Jm Jungle and SHAGRAAN. Jm Jungle ran well from a modest draw in this race last year and has been bubbling away as though a big run is imminent, but Shagraan got his act together at Goodwood and can make light of his 5lb rise. He's had only ten runs and a strongly run race at this trip could prompt another jolt of improvement.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at York
The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday
Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Wednesday
- 'The 25-1 on offer is far too big' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race on the opening day of York's Ebor meeting
- 'I'm siding with two big Juddmonte outsiders' - Maddy Playle answers the burning questions for day one at York
- York Ebor tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Bet £10 on day one of York's Ebor festival and get £40 in free bets with Coral
- York Ebor festival betting offer: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers for this week's racing
- 50-1 Ryan Moore to ride a winner this week: Sky Bet York Ebor festival free bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back at York's Ebor meeting on Wednesday
- 'The 25-1 on offer is far too big' - Harry Wilson returns with tips for every race on the opening day of York's Ebor meeting
- 'I'm siding with two big Juddmonte outsiders' - Maddy Playle answers the burning questions for day one at York
- York Ebor tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Bet £10 on day one of York's Ebor festival and get £40 in free bets with Coral
- York Ebor festival betting offer: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers for this week's racing
- 50-1 Ryan Moore to ride a winner this week: Sky Bet York Ebor festival free bets