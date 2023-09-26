Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cork

1.20: Sweetest

The likely testing ground will be an unknown for most of these. Though a beaten favourite on her three starts, SWEETEST has the best form courtesy of her two length defeat by a subsequent winner last time, so is selected. Staysound Susie and Heavenly Being can be next best.

Tyrone Molloy

Sweetest 13:20 Cork View Racecard Jky: Jack Cleary (7lb) Tnr: A P O'Brien

Beverley

4.00: Marine Wave

Korker holds major claims at these weights if on his A-game but it's now 12 runs since his last success so preference is for reliable filly MARINE WAVE, who can gain a deserved first victory of 2023 after posting a series of useful efforts. Looking For Lynda and Ey Up It's Maggie can fight it out for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Marine Wave 16:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Lingfield

5.20: Ithaca's Arrow

Course winner ITHACA'S ARROW returns here after a good third in what looked a fairly competitive race at Newbury last month and, with Oisin Murphy booked again, he gets the vote. Kodiman looked a shade unlucky not to get closer to the target when third at Chelmsford two starts ago and is second choice, ahead of Tessy Lad and Bloomwithgrace.

Chris Wilson

Ithaca's Arrow 17:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Newcastle

5.30: Geelong

A few with chances but it's hard to side against recent Kempton scorer GEELONG (nap), who looks weighted to go in again turned out under a 5lb penalty for that wide-margin success. Course-and-distance winner Visitant and Bath victor Silver Atom should ensure Paul & Oliver Cole's four-year-old doesn't have things all his own way this time though. In-form pair Lawmans Blis and Ana Emaraaty need factoring in too.

Peter Entwistle

Geelong 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Nottingham

4.25: Damascus Steel

It was the longer trip as opposed to a career-high mark that deprived Warren Hill at Bath but it probably makes sense to rely on one with soft-ground form in the book. DAMASCUS STEEL has some of that and his assured stamina could also come in handy. Olympicus and Hakuna Babe could be the dangers with the pair closely matched on their Newmarket clash. The latter is second choice having proven herself in the mud.

Alistair Jones

Damascus Steel 16:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Dunlop

