Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cork

1.20: Sweetest

The likely testing ground will be an unknown for most of these. Though a beaten favourite on her three starts, SWEETEST has the best form courtesy of her two length defeat by a subsequent winner last time, so is selected. Staysound Susie and Heavenly Being can be next best.
Tyrone Molloy

Silk
Sweetest13:20 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Cleary (7lb)Tnr: A P O'Brien

Beverley

4.00: Marine Wave

Korker holds major claims at these weights if on his A-game but it's now 12 runs since his last success so preference is for reliable filly MARINE WAVE, who can gain a deserved first victory of 2023 after posting a series of useful efforts. Looking For Lynda and Ey Up It's Maggie can fight it out for minor honours.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Marine Wave16:00 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Lingfield

5.20: Ithaca's Arrow 

Course winner ITHACA'S ARROW returns here after a good third in what looked a fairly competitive race at Newbury last month and, with Oisin Murphy booked again, he gets the vote. Kodiman looked a shade unlucky not to get closer to the target when third at Chelmsford two starts ago and is second choice, ahead of Tessy Lad and Bloomwithgrace.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Ithaca's Arrow17:20 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Newcastle

5.30: Geelong

A few with chances but it's hard to side against recent Kempton scorer GEELONG (nap), who looks weighted to go in again turned out under a 5lb penalty for that wide-margin success. Course-and-distance winner Visitant and Bath victor Silver Atom should ensure Paul & Oliver Cole's four-year-old doesn't have things all his own way this time though. In-form pair Lawmans Blis and Ana Emaraaty need factoring in too.
Peter Entwistle

Silk
Geelong17:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Nottingham

4.25: Damascus Steel

It was the longer trip as opposed to a career-high mark that deprived Warren Hill at Bath but it probably makes sense to rely on one with soft-ground form in the book. DAMASCUS STEEL has some of that and his assured stamina could also come in handy. Olympicus and Hakuna Babe could be the dangers with the pair closely matched on their Newmarket clash. The latter is second choice having proven herself in the mud.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Damascus Steel16:25 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Read these next:

'He looks a massive each-way player' - our Tuesday man's four fancies  

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Tuesday  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 07:00, 26 September 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips