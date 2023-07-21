Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Hamilton

7.05: Khunan

There shouldn't be much between Rock Melody and Illusionist on Monday's Ayr run and Christian Howarth's claim tilts the balance in favour of the latter. Hyperfocus, Gis A Sub and Another Baar all have something to recommend them but none appeals more than Khunan (nap). His spell in the doldrums saw him tumble down the weights and his latest second at Haydock, when he raced a long way from the extremely well-handicapped winner with the pair pulling miles clear of a few who have advertised the form since, was most encouraging. A 4lb rise looks generous and he can gain quick compensation.

Paul Smith

Khunan 19:05 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Haydock

5.00 Nigiri

Ready preference is for Ralph Beckett's handicap debutante Nigiri (nap) who looks very much the way to go on the back of her eyecatching Wolverhampton third with the promise of more to come. Plumette could emerge as the main danger now she is easing in the weights with Yarmouth scorer Streaky Bay and handicap newcomer Laura's Breeze appealing as the pick of the rest for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Nigiri 17:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Dougie Costello Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Killarney

4.15: Hercule Du Seuil

It isn't easy to oppose Hercule Du Seuil (nap) after an impressive win on his second chase start at Ballinrobe, with Lieutenant Highway well behind, though the latter was making his chasing bow. Watch House Cross has been impressive in his two chase wins but faces a tough task in trying to give the selection 5lb.

Tyrone Molloy

Hercule Du Seuil 16:15 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: W P Mullins

Kilbeggan

6.45: Natural Look

Two shrewd yards clash here with easy last-time-out winners and Natural Look (nap) is given preference over the less-exposed Thornleigh Frank.

Mark Nunan

Natural Look 18:45 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Mr R W Barron (7lb) Tnr: Declan Queally

Newbury

4.45: Palmar Bay

Asadna's Royal Ascot effort can be forgiven to some extent and he remains a very interesting prospect judged on his Ripon debut performance, which gives him a leading chance on the figures in this field. However, he's taken on with Palmar Bay (nap) whose Salisbury success is very strong form and who looks the type to make his mark at this level. Promising Shagraan is second choice behind the selection, while Dapper Valley and Markakol complete the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Palmar Bay 16:45 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Newmarket

8.40: Conquistador

This is a significant drop in grade for Conquistador (nap), who was an excellent third at Royal Ascot last month and can continue his progress here. Skallywag Bay has been in good form lately and, with 5lb claimer Alec Voikhansky enlisted, she may provide the main threat. Isle Of Lismore will probably be on the premises too.

Chris Wilson

Conquistador 20:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: George Boughey

Nottingham

2.50: Shallow Hal

Preference is for Shallow Hal (nap), who finished well out wide when scoring off a reduced mark at Carlisle two weeks ago and is only 2lb higher here. The main threat could come from Seamus Durack's 3yo Wadi Bani, who has run well on fast and soft ground this season and should be unfazed by this return to sprinting.

David Moon

Shallow Hal 14:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Pierre-Louis Jamin (3lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Pontefract

7.15: Beltane

The admirably consistent Beltane (nap) won at Beverley last month and is taken to follow up. The unexposed 3yo handicap newcomer Kentucky Bluegrass is second choice on the back of two novice wins, with Thirsk winner Hartswood another to consider. Devasboy was an unlucky third at Chester last Friday but that unique course brings out the best in him.

Ben Hutton

Beltane 19:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from across the tracks on Friday afternoon

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.