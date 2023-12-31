Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's two meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

12.24: Dayman

Chola Empire and Arctician look set to go well but the two against the field are Thapa VC and DAYMAN (nap). The selection looked primed to strike when keeping on from well back at Kempton 18 days ago and he should get a good pace to aim at today.

Paul Smith

Dayman 12:24 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Punchestown

3.15: The Big Cloud

This looks like a good opportunity for THE BIG CLOUD (nap) who found one too good when well-supported at Clonmel last time. He has the beating of Always Enchanting and Perfect Pupil. The veteran Dontdooddson is a place possibility. Another Red Cat is a potential dark horse in his first handicap.

Alan Sweetman

The Big Cloud 15:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Peter Smithers Tnr: Shane Crawley

