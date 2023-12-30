Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Different Breed (12.54 Lingfield)

Outran lengthy odds when third on his handicap debut over 7f at Wolverhampton. This sharper track ought to suit better.

Marcus Buckland

Different Breed 12:54 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Carver (3lb) Tnr: Simon Hodgson

The Punt nap

Three Card Brag (12.45 Punchestown)

Second to subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Corbetts Cross on his chasing debut and Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old should go one better here in a weaker contest.

Charlie Huggins

Three Card Brag 12:45 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

Nordic Glory (3.24 Lingfield)

Below par at Southwell last time but all five of his career successes have been at this track and a return to his favourite stamping ground may bring out the best in him.

Dave Edwards

Nordic Glory 15:24 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Michael Attwater

Dark horse

Bang On The Bell (3.24 Lingfield)

Has had a solid winter on the all-weather, finishing second twice including in a good race at Southwell last time. Drawn well and should be in the mix.

Bang On The Bell 15:24 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: J R Jenkins

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

