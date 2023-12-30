Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Eyecatcher

Different Breed (12.54 Lingfield)

Outran lengthy odds when third on his handicap debut over 7f at Wolverhampton. This sharper track ought to suit better.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Different Breed12:54 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Carver (3lb)Tnr: Simon Hodgson

The Punt nap

Three Card Brag (12.45 Punchestown)

Second to subsequent Grade 1 runner-up Corbetts Cross on his chasing debut and Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old should go one better here in a weaker contest.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Three Card Brag12:45 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

Nordic Glory (3.24 Lingfield)

Below par at Southwell last time but all five of his career successes have been at this track and a return to his favourite stamping ground may bring out the best in him.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Nordic Glory15:24 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Michael Attwater

Dark horse

Bang On The Bell (3.24 Lingfield)

Has had a solid winter on the all-weather, finishing second twice including in a good race at Southwell last time. Drawn well and should be in the mix.

Silk
Bang On The Bell15:24 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: J R Jenkins

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 30 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 08:30, 31 December 2023

