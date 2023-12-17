Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Carlisle
2.45: Fenland Tiger
The strongest contender is Fenland Tiger (nap), who has a record of 4-5 in handicaps, remains unbeaten at Carlisle and looks capable of further improvement on only his second attempt over fences. Motion In Limine, who is threatening to score in this sphere, is feared most ahead of Track And Trace, who remains interesting on his Irish point effort.
Steve Boow
Navan
1.10: Harvard Guy
Despite the small field, this is very competitive. Shannon Royale is the most unexposed and still has his best days in front of him. Haydock third Carnfunnock should come on for that, as should handicap debutante Rioga Choice from her Punchestown run last month. Lord Erskine should not be far away and neither should Clarens if he sees out the extra half-mile. The one to beat could be Harvard Guy (nap), who won with authority despite some iffy jumping over C&D last month and looks very progressive.
Justin O'Hanlon
Southwell
3.30: Realisation
Useful bumper winner Realisation (nap) has her best chance yet since switched to hurdles and this handicap debut does not look too demanding. Globe Player is also a potential improver at this level for the first time but a sharp test might not be ideal and Grasshopper Time, down in class after an ambitious British debut, may be the main danger. Sister Michael comes into it on earlier C&D form but has an absence to overcome.
Emily Weber
Thurles
12.50: Time Marches On
An improved round of jumping was instrumental in Time Marches On (nap) gaining a first chase win at Cork. He faces likely dangers in the shape of debut chase scorer Battle Of Ridgeway and Willywampus who shows signs of developing into a dependable sort. Second in this race last year, R'Evelyn Pleasure is now 15lb lower and should not be ruled out.
Alan Sweetman
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Navan on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
