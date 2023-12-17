Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

2.45: Fenland Tiger

The strongest contender is Fenland Tiger (nap), who has a record of 4-5 in handicaps, remains unbeaten at Carlisle and looks capable of further improvement on only his second attempt over fences. Motion In Limine, who is threatening to score in this sphere, is feared most ahead of Track And Trace, who remains interesting on his Irish point effort.

Steve Boow

Fenland Tiger 14:45 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Navan

1.10: Harvard Guy

Despite the small field, this is very competitive. Shannon Royale is the most unexposed and still has his best days in front of him. Haydock third Carnfunnock should come on for that, as should handicap debutante Rioga Choice from her Punchestown run last month. Lord Erskine should not be far away and neither should Clarens if he sees out the extra half-mile. The one to beat could be Harvard Guy (nap), who won with authority despite some iffy jumping over C&D last month and looks very progressive.

Justin O'Hanlon

Harvard Guy 13:10 Navan View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Eddie & Patrick Harty

Southwell

3.30: Realisation

Useful bumper winner Realisation (nap) has her best chance yet since switched to hurdles and this handicap debut does not look too demanding. Globe Player is also a potential improver at this level for the first time but a sharp test might not be ideal and Grasshopper Time, down in class after an ambitious British debut, may be the main danger. Sister Michael comes into it on earlier C&D form but has an absence to overcome.

Emily Weber

Realisation 15:30 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin (3lb) Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Thurles

12.50: Time Marches On

An improved round of jumping was instrumental in Time Marches On (nap) gaining a first chase win at Cork. He faces likely dangers in the shape of debut chase scorer Battle Of Ridgeway and Willywampus who shows signs of developing into a dependable sort. Second in this race last year, R'Evelyn Pleasure is now 15lb lower and should not be ruled out.

Alan Sweetman

Time Marches On 12:50 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (2lb) Tnr: J Motherway

