Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

2.45: Fenland Tiger

The strongest contender is Fenland Tiger (nap), who has a record of 4-5 in handicaps, remains unbeaten at Carlisle and looks capable of further improvement on only his second attempt over fences. Motion In Limine, who is threatening to score in this sphere, is feared most ahead of Track And Trace, who remains interesting on his Irish point effort.
Steve Boow

Silk
Fenland Tiger14:45 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Navan

1.10: Harvard Guy

Despite the small field, this is very competitive. Shannon Royale is the most unexposed and still has his best days in front of him. Haydock third Carnfunnock should come on for that, as should handicap debutante Rioga Choice from her Punchestown run last month. Lord Erskine should not be far away and neither should Clarens if he sees out the extra half-mile. The one to beat could be Harvard Guy (nap), who won with authority despite some iffy jumping over C&D last month and looks very progressive.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Harvard Guy13:10 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Eddie & Patrick Harty

Southwell

3.30: Realisation

Useful bumper winner Realisation (nap) has her best chance yet since switched to hurdles and this handicap debut does not look too demanding. Globe Player is also a potential improver at this level for the first time but a sharp test might not be ideal and Grasshopper Time, down in class after an ambitious British debut, may be the main danger. Sister Michael comes into it on earlier C&D form but has an absence to overcome.
Emily Weber

Silk
Realisation15:30 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Lilly Pinchin (3lb)Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

Thurles

12.50: Time Marches On

An improved round of jumping was instrumental in Time Marches On (nap) gaining a first chase win at Cork. He faces likely dangers in the shape of debut chase scorer Battle Of Ridgeway and Willywampus who shows signs of developing into a dependable sort. Second in this race last year, R'Evelyn Pleasure is now 15lb lower and should not be ruled out.
Alan Sweetman

Silk
Time Marches On12:50 Thurles
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Gilligan (2lb)Tnr: J Motherway

Published on 17 December 2023inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 17 December 2023

