Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Richard Birch takes aim at the £50k guaranteed pool

Wolverhampton, the chosen venue for the £50,000 Placepot guarantee, hosts some ultra-competitive low-grade handicaps.

Let’s hope Kenstone and Outreach, who both possess solid form at the track, can get players through the first leg (5.00) from decent draws.

Liberty Breeze is renowned for her exploits at Catterick, but the five-year-old mare ran well two outings ago at Wolverhampton and should make another bold bid from stall three in leg two (5.30). Brave Display, a course-and-distance winner last December, is also capable of running a big race.

Smoky Mountain, runner-up in two novice events in the spring, has the form to play a massive part in leg three (6.00), while Peripeteia and Virtual Hug take the eye in leg four (6.30).

The James Fanshawe-trained First Of May defends an unbeaten Wolverhampton record in leg five (7.00). Firmly on top at the finish when scoring over course and distance last time out, she can make it three wins from three starts at Dunstall Park.

Ultramarine, a bit of a Wolverhampton eyecatcher three starts ago when third to Ecclesiastical, could prove the answer to the final leg (7.30) from stall two.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

6 Kenstone

9 Outreach

5.30

2 Liberty Breeze

4 Brave Display

6.00

7 Smoky Mountain

6.30

4 Peripeteia

9 Virtual Hug

7.00

3 First Of May

7.30

7 Ultramarine

2x2x1x2x1x1 = 8 lines

