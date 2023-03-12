Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

(1.50 Plumpton)

Promising hurdles debut at Lingfield and longer trip here should suit.

Mark Brown

Bombay Sapphire 13:50 Plumpton

The Punt nap

(3.35 Plumpton)

Jack Wildman's claim puts him 17lb lower than last winning mark and drop in class on soft ground should suit.

Charlie Huggins

Flemcara 15:35 Plumpton

Handicappers' nap

(1.30 Stratford)

Shaped as if the return to a left-handed track would suit when scoring at Huntingdon and can defy a 5lb rise in the handicap.

Steve Mason

Grandeur D'Ame 13:30 Stratford

Speed figures

(7.30 Wolverhampton)

Produced his best effort since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines here last time and the step up in trip could be in his favour.

Dave Edwards

Heath Rise 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)

Dark horse

(2.50 Taunton)

Made eyecatching ground here last time after an early hold-up and should go well in this similar race.

Kevin Riddle

Atlantic Fleet 14:50 Taunton

West Country nap

(4.00 Taunton)

Form of second two starts ago is encouraging and this highly regarded type can progress now pitched into handicaps.

James Stevens

Western General 16:00 Taunton

