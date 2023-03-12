Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Eyecatcher

Bombay Sapphire (1.50 Plumpton) 

Promising hurdles debut at Lingfield and longer trip here should suit.
Mark Brown

Silk
Bombay Sapphire13:50 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Max Kendrick (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The Punt nap

Flemcara (3.35 Plumpton)

Jack Wildman's claim puts him 17lb lower than last winning mark and drop in class on soft ground should suit.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Flemcara15:35 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Wildman (7lb)Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Handicappers' nap

Grandeur D'Ame (1.30 Stratford)

Shaped as if the return to a left-handed track would suit when scoring at Huntingdon and can defy a 5lb rise in the handicap.
Steve Mason

Silk
Grandeur D'Ame13:30 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

Speed figures

Heath Rise (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Produced his best effort since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines here last time and the step up in trip could be in his favour.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Heath Rise19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd (-lb)Tnr: David Simcock

Dark horse

Atlantic Fleet (2.50 Taunton)

Made eyecatching ground here last time after an early hold-up and should go well in this similar race.
Kevin Riddle

Silk
Atlantic Fleet14:50 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Wedge (-lb)Tnr: Evan Williams

West Country nap

Western General (4.00 Taunton)

Form of second two starts ago is encouraging and this highly regarded type can progress now pitched into handicaps.
James Stevens

Silk
Western General16:00 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 19:21, 12 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
