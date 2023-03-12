The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Monday. . .

(2.15 Taunton)

A 16-runner Taunton handicap is not usually where I would look for potential winners who could form part of a treble but Dancingontheedge has to be of serious interest on the strength of her penultimate run. The Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old was third behind two hugely in-form rivals on just her second handicap start at Market Rasen before falling over this track and trip last month. The winner at Market Rasen, Barrier Peaks, has completed a four-timer at Uttoxeter since while the second, Lone Star, has swiftly racked up a hat-trick of her own. Dancingontheedge therefore, was not not disgraced when chasing the progressive pair home on that occasion and providing she gets a clear round on her second attempt at 3m, she could be hard to beat.

(3.35 Plumpton)

All of Flemcara’s best form has been on soft or heavy ground so an overdue return to slower conditions here should suit as he drops in class for the first time this season. Emma Lavelle’s veteran was third off a mark of 141 in a Pertemps qualifier on Boxing Day 2021 the last time he encountered soft ground and he is now rated 124 as he gets his favoured going here. Jack Wildman’s claim means the 11-year-old effectively competes off a mark of 117, which is 24lb lower than that highly creditable third-placed effort and 17lb lower than his last winning mark. I wouldn’t be overly concerned that Flemcara was pulled up when last seen at Wincanton considering that Annual Invictus, who was also pulled up, has landed a decent Saturday handicap since. Midnightreflection is an obvious danger as she is 3lb well in on her Doncaster win last time with Charlie Case’s 7lb claim, but Flemcara looks too well treated to ignore.



(3.50 Stratford)

Demonstrated glimpses of ability under rules for Tim Reed and Tom Lacey but confirmed that promise when comfortably taking a similar event to this at Leicester last month. Now trained by Joe O'Shea, the nine-year-old beat Santon by seven and a half lengths and was 14 lengths ahead of Ultra Viers last time and that form has been nicely boosted since. Santon and Ultra Viers fought out the finish when pulling well clear of the rest in another Leicester hunter chase subsequently, so on that basis, Time Leader looks set for back-to-back wins with no standout contender in opposition here.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.