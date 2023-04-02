Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

The Punt nap

(3.00 Ludlow)

Has a strong record at the track, including when scoring over course-and-distance on his penultimate start. Runs off just 2lb higher than his last winning mark and ran with real credit in better company at Kempton last time.

Matt Rennie

Bobhopeornohope 15:00 Ludlow View Racecard

Handicappers' nap

(4.00 Ludlow)

Failed to build on the promise of his Wetherby chasing debut, but could prove a cut above today's rivals if revitalised by a switch back to hurdles.

Steve Mason

Hidor De Bersy 16:00 Ludlow View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(8.00 Newcastle)

Went close in a course-and-distance novice on his second start and getting back on this stiffer track should suit.

Steffan Edwards

Saracen Head 20:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

West Country nap

(3.00 Ludlow)

Has an excellent record at Ludlow and recent Kempton fourth looks good form. Can win despite high mark.

James Stevens

Bobhopeornohope 15:00 Ludlow View Racecard

Speed figures

(4.00 Ludlow)

Scored at Southwell in February, finished a fair third last time at Newbury and should again prove competitive.

Dave Edwards

Dom Perry 16:00 Ludlow View Racecard

Dark horse

(3.30 Ludlow)

Has shaped with plenty of promise in his three maiden hurdles and this unexposed gelding is open to significant improvement on this handicap debut.

Olly Eden

Thruthelookinglass 15:30 Ludlow View Racecard

