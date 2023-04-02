Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

The Punt nap

Bobhopeornohope (3.00 Ludlow)

Has a strong record at the track, including when scoring over course-and-distance on his penultimate start. Runs off just 2lb higher than his last winning mark and ran with real credit in better company at Kempton last time.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Bobhopeornohope15:00 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Handicappers' nap

Hidor De Bersy (4.00 Ludlow)

Failed to build on the promise of his Wetherby chasing debut, but could prove a cut above today's rivals if revitalised by a switch back to hurdles.
Steve Mason

Silk
Hidor De Bersy16:00 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (5lb)Tnr: Tom Symonds

Eyecatcher

Saracen Head (8.00 Newcastle)

Went close in a course-and-distance novice on his second start and getting back on this stiffer track should suit.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Saracen Head20:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: Hugo Palmer
T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

West Country nap

Bobhopeornohope (3.00 Ludlow)

Has an excellent record at Ludlow and recent Kempton fourth looks good form. Can win despite high mark.
James Stevens

Silk
Bobhopeornohope15:00 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Speed figures

Dom Perry (4.00 Ludlow)

Scored at Southwell in February, finished a fair third last time at Newbury and should again prove competitive.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dom Perry16:00 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob (-lb)Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Dark horse

Thruthelookingglass (3.30 Ludlow)

Has shaped with plenty of promise in his three maiden hurdles and this unexposed gelding is open to significant improvement on this handicap debut.
Olly Eden

Silk
Thruthelookinglass15:30 Ludlow
View Racecard
Jky: David Bass (-lb)Tnr: Kim Bailey

Signposts: key pointers for Monday's racing 

 Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Monday 

Our Monday man has tipped four winners in his last two columns - find his latest selections here 

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 Saturday winners - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 April 2023Last updated 19:19, 2 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips