Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.
The Punt nap
Bobhopeornohope (3.00 Ludlow)
Has a strong record at the track, including when scoring over course-and-distance on his penultimate start. Runs off just 2lb higher than his last winning mark and ran with real credit in better company at Kempton last time.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Hidor De Bersy (4.00 Ludlow)
Failed to build on the promise of his Wetherby chasing debut, but could prove a cut above today's rivals if revitalised by a switch back to hurdles.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Saracen Head (8.00 Newcastle)
Went close in a course-and-distance novice on his second start and getting back on this stiffer track should suit.
Steffan Edwards
West Country nap
Bobhopeornohope (3.00 Ludlow)
Has an excellent record at Ludlow and recent Kempton fourth looks good form. Can win despite high mark.
James Stevens
Speed figures
Dom Perry (4.00 Ludlow)
Scored at Southwell in February, finished a fair third last time at Newbury and should again prove competitive.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Thruthelookingglass (3.30 Ludlow)
Has shaped with plenty of promise in his three maiden hurdles and this unexposed gelding is open to significant improvement on this handicap debut.
Olly Eden
