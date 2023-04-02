The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

(2.00 Ludlow)

A taking winner over course-and-distance last time, the Richard Newland-trained five-year-old still looks well handicapped to go in again. She has gotten her act together in her last three starts, when she has not been out of the frame, and took brilliantly to the track on her latest start. She is only 2lb higher for that win and once again receives weight from Fortunes Melody, who she beat comprehensively last time.

(3.00 Ludlow)

It's hard to ignore Bobhopeornohope's impressive record at Ludlow, where he has not finished out of the first three in four starts at the track, which includes two victories and a short-head second in this race last year. His latest came over course-and-distance on his penultimate start in December and returned from a break when a good fourth in the Coral Trophy at Kempton last time. He is just 2lb higher than his last winning mark and the Kim Bailey yard has seemed to have turned a corner, having been among the winners at Ascot on Sunday.

(7.30 Newcastle)

A regular on the all-weather at this track, Anif looks well-placed to go well for a fifth course success in a tightly-contested 7f handicap. A course-and-distance winner on his penultimate start, the nine-year-old's latest fifth at the track three days ago can be forgiven as he was too far back, but stayed on well to the line. His current mark of 75 is still workable and could be in the right contest if he's able to get the run of the race.

