Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Classic King rates the clear pick on form in leg one (3.48) of the Placepot at Kempton, where the pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and can prove too strong for Bhaloo.
Orchestra makes his handicap hurdle debut in leg two (4.20). This dual Flat scorer looks potentially well treated on a mark of 100.
Freddie Fleetfoot would hold standout claims in leg three (4.55) if he reproduces his last-time-out second to Soir De Gala.
Pride Of Nepal, who jumped well on his first venture into a handicap hurdle at Fakenham in October 2022, rates a threat.
The Nicky Henderson-trained By The Grace looks a good starting point for leg four (5.25), with Salvatore also worth including.
Thelasthighking, who disappointed at Ascot last month on his return from a 118-day break, should be sharper in leg five (6.00). He has performed very well on both of his visits to Kempton.
Nicely progressive Duhallow Tommy, whose trainer went agonisingly close with Surrey Quest in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday, should also run well.
Highstakesplayer, whose trainer Tom Lacey boasts an outstanding record at Kempton this season, appeals strongly in the final leg (6.30).
Kempton Placepot perm
3.48
2 Classic King
4.20
4 Orchestra
4.55
5 Pride Of Nepal
8 Freddie Fleetfoot
5.25
1 By The Grace
3 Salvatore
6.00
1 Thelasthighking
13 Duhallow Tommy
6.30
6 Highstakesplayer
1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 21 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 21 April 2024
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham, Ffos Las and Pontefract on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Charlie Huggins' tips for the ITV4 action at Musselburgh and the Curragh
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hexham, Ffos Las and Pontefract on Monday
- Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Cracking the Premier puzzle with Charlie Huggins' tips for the ITV4 action at Musselburgh and the Curragh
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings