Kempton Placepot picks: Richard Birch provides his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Classic King rates the clear pick on form in leg one (3.48) of the Placepot at Kempton, where the pool is guaranteed for £50,000, and can prove too strong for Bhaloo.

Orchestra makes his handicap hurdle debut in leg two (4.20). This dual Flat scorer looks potentially well treated on a mark of 100.

Freddie Fleetfoot would hold standout claims in leg three (4.55) if he reproduces his last-time-out second to Soir De Gala.

Pride Of Nepal , who jumped well on his first venture into a handicap hurdle at Fakenham in October 2022, rates a threat.

The Nicky Henderson-trained By The Grace looks a good starting point for leg four (5.25), with Salvatore also worth including.

Thelasthighking , who disappointed at Ascot last month on his return from a 118-day break, should be sharper in leg five (6.00). He has performed very well on both of his visits to Kempton.

Nicely progressive Duhallow Tommy , whose trainer went agonisingly close with Surrey Quest in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday, should also run well.

Highstakesplayer , whose trainer Tom Lacey boasts an outstanding record at Kempton this season, appeals strongly in the final leg (6.30).

Kempton Placepot perm

3.48

2 Classic King

4.20

4 Orchestra

4.55

5 Pride Of Nepal

8 Freddie Fleetfoot

5.25

1 By The Grace

3 Salvatore

6.00

1 Thelasthighking

13 Duhallow Tommy

6.30

6 Highstakesplayer

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

