ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races at York on ITV on Thursday

1.50 York

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Relief Rally was agonisingly denied in the Queen Mary Stakes but made up for that with an emphatic win in the Weatherbys Super Sprint last time. She steps back into Group company and tries 6f for the first time. Cherry Blossom scorched to a five-length success last time, while Flora Of Bermuda was equally as impressive at Glorious Goodwood.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Relief Rally

Sets the form standard and could be even better now tackling 6f for the first time.

Relief Rally 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.25 York

Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes, 6f

Middleham Park Racing struck in this valuable contest last year with Shouldvebeenaring and is represented this time by easy Pontefract winner Ziggy's Condor. Richard Hannon has won five of the last seven runnings and saddles four runners, including Persica and Dapperling, while Ryan Moore is notably booked to ride the Clive Cox-trained Dragon Leader.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Twilight Romance

C&D winner and weighted to reverse Pontefract placings with We Never Stop.

Twilight Romance 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

3.00 York

Clipper Handicap, 1m

Northern Express has a brilliant York record, having hit the frame in more than half of his 11 starts at the track. Last year's winner Blue For You is one of four runners for David O'Meara, while 2021 hero Cruyff Turn needs to find his scoring touch to be considered again. Dutch Decoy has strong handicap form, having finished third in the Golden Mile last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Blue For You

York brings out the best in him (won this last year) and he's firmly in calculations

Blue For You 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

3.35 York

Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1), 1m4f

Savethelastdance and Bluestocking fought out a thrilling finish to the Irish Oaks last month and face off once again in Thursday's feature contest. Savethelastdance's trainer Aidan O'Brien is also represented by Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart. The older generation has a strong hand too with Nassau Stakes heroine Al Husn stepping up to this trip for the first time, while Free Wind landed the Middleton Stakes here earlier in the season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Bluestocking

Ribblesdale 3rd and Irish Oaks 2nd; only four races and may well play another leading role.

Bluestocking 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.10 York

British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed), 1m4f

Ryan Moore landed this last year on Haskoy and teams up with the John and Thady Gosden-trained One Evening, who was second in a similar contest at Pontefract last time. Sea Theme remains deeply unexposed and landed a novice contest at Doncaster last month, while Modaara needs to bounce back from a disappointing run in a Group 3 at Haydock in June.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Scenic

Improved when never-nearer third of ten in 1m2f Listed race here (good to soft) last time

Scenic 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ed Walker

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £75,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 YORK: RELIEF RALLY

Race 2, 2.15 CHEPSTOW: CORELLIAN STAR

Race 3, 2.25 YORK: TWILIGHT ROMANCE

Race 4, 3.00 YORK: BLUE FOR YOU

Race 5, 3.15 STRATFORD: BAHTIYAR

Race 6, 3.35 YORK: BLUESTOCKING

Race 7, 4.10 YORK: SCENIC

Read our Thursday previews:

Is Relief Rally the pocket rocket needed to win this speed test for William Haggas?

Could we see another star born at York in this prestigious Listed contest for fillies?

Will Goodwood's Golden Mile provide the answer to this York puzzle for the second year in a row?

Can Savethelastdance make it 5-5 for Aidan O'Brien's Irish Oaks winners? Key quotes for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks

'We're here and ready to rock' - Sheila Lavery out to secure first success in Britain with Moracana in Listed event

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.