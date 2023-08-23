Is Relief Rally the pocket rocket needed to win this speed test for William Haggas?

This is a race for the pocket rockets as York’s sprint track tests speed at the best of times and that is particularly true when the ground comes up quick, so you will need to be rapid to win.

Just take a look at the last ten scorers. Eight had won last time out, eight were 15-2 or shorter and nine of the ten had run often enough to be given a BHA rating (eight were rated 98-plus). It’s clear that precocious, hardy and experienced juveniles prevail over the slower developers.

Relief Rally definitely comes into the pocket rocket category. She is a little ball of speed who could easily be coming here undefeated in four starts as she was in front before and after the line in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, only for Crimson Advocate to get the race on the nod.

Relief Rally made no mistake when landing the Super Sprint at Newbury last month by three lengths and that confirmed she is one of the fastest juvenile fillies in training. So how will she handle the step up to six furlongs for the first time and, in particular, the switch to fast going?

Neither should be a problem on pedigree as four of her six relations stayed at least this far and that includes brother Koropick, who recorded two of his four highest Racing Post Ratings over this trip on good to firm. That gives hope Relief Rally might be even better for this test.

Star Of Mystery is another who looks like a speedy juvenile through and through. Her trainer Charlie Appleby described her as “this year’s filly on how she looks and trains” following her shock 1-6 defeat in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July festival last time.

She had gone off so short because of her easy win in the Empress Stakes over the same course and distance 13 days before, but time has since shown she may have been flattered.

Six of the seven winners on that Empress Stakes card had raced prominently, just like Star Of Mystery, and five of the six who won after doing so to have run since were beaten next time. The front-runners on that day were at an advantage and Star Of Mystery may have benefited.

After just two runs, Cherry Blossom doesn’t have the profile of recent winners and her dam is a sister to Arc winner Rail Link. She may not win, but looks like the best long-term prospect.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Party time for Parkin

Michael Bell could well have his seating position upgraded at Clipper Logistics boss Steve Parkin’s annual party on Thursday night if he lands this Group 2 with outsider Queen’s Guard.

Parkin hosts the event at his 300-acre Branton Court Stud near Knaresborough where many of his current trainers will be in attendance, including Bell, William Haggas, Roger Varian and Karl Burke.

Queen’s Guard was sent off favourite on her debut at Doncaster in July on the back of some sparkling homework but could finish only fourth.

However, she moved forward from that when winning at Yarmouth next time by a length and a quarter where she had a 8-15 chance back in third.

Michael Bell: trains Yarmouth maiden winner Queen's Guard for Clipper Logistics Credit: Edward Whitaker

Unlike Clipper’s other runner Dorothy Lawrence, Queen’s Guard was not bred at Branton Court but was bought at Book 3 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale last year.

Leeds United fan Parkin has won the Lowther twice before with Rosdhu Queen (2012) and Living In The Past (2019), and had beaten favourite Dramatised a year ago.

Bell said: “Hopefully she can run a nice race and the plan is to end up on the top table at Steve’s party! She’s a lovely filly by Havana Grey who won’t look out of place in the paddock and we expect her to outrun her odds like she did last time.”

What they say

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Beautiful Diamond

She ran a great race to be third in the Queen Mary when she shaped as if this step up to six furlongs would suit. She has a decent draw.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Cherry Blossom

She was good at the Curragh. Any ease in the ground won't be a disadvantage to her and she's in good form.

Joe Foley, racing manager to Clipper Logistics, owners of Dorothy Lawrence

She was possibly not at the top of her game when she was a narrow winner at Ayr last time. She’s been working very well at home and, having missed the St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury due to the ground, [trainer] Karl Burke was keen to have a shot at this.

Dorothy Lawrence (far side): represents trainer Karl Burke and Clipper Logistics Credit: John Grossick

Oisin Murphy, rider of Flora Of Bermuda

We were very happy with her win at Goodwood last time and she has been training well at home. It will be different ground, but she’s pretty versatile in that regard and has a nice chance.

William Haggas, trainer of Relief Rally

She’s pretty useful. Obviously, there are a couple in there from the Queen Mary who are taking her on again, but our filly did nothing wrong and I can’t see why she won’t run a very good race.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Star Of Mystery

She’s done well since the Duchess of Cambridge. It was softer ground that day and a small field, which didn’t play to her strengths, so we are hoping to get her back on track here. She shows a lot of natural pace and, if she runs up to the level of her Listed win, it will make her competitive.

Clive Cox, trainer of Symbology

She was a pleasing winner over course and distance on her debut. I hope she's still on an upward curve after her third in the Princess Margaret and I believe she is a filly who is entitled to improve further. I hope she will have a nice chance at a big price.

Reporting by David Milnes

