ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races at York on ITV on Friday

1.50 York

Sky Bet Handicap, 1m4f

Former dual champion jockey Paul Hanagan will close the curtain on his illustrious riding career by riding favourite Wootton'Sun. Balance Play has won his last two starts for Ralph Beckett and Intinso has shaped with promise on his last two starts. The consistent Bague D’Or makes his long-awaited return and should be noted.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BALANCE PLAY

Creditable third at Epsom (1m2f, good to firm) on handicap debut, before making all at Chester (1m2f, good to soft) and asserting in final furlong at Glorious Goodwood (1m3f, good to soft); 1m4f looks manageable and 7lb rise may be too, given he was comfortably on top for both wins; steadily progressive.

Balance Play 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

2.25 York

Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2), 2m½f

It’s a rematch of the Goodwood Cup as Quickthorn, who displayed phenomenal front-running tactics to win last time, clashes again with Coltrane and Courage Mon Ami, whose unbeaten run ended in that contest. The experienced Broome can’t be ruled out.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GIAVELLOTTO

Progressive last term and emerged on top by half a length in the 1m6f Yorkshire Cup here (good to firm) this May, when Broome was third and Quickthorn fourth; not seen again until the Goodwood Cup (2m, good to soft) where he was never dangerous, like all Quickthorn's pursuers, but involved in the very tight finish for second and showed enough to suggest he stays 2m; while peak form does not match some of these, he's less exposed in the Cup races and could be in the shake-up.

Giavellotto 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Marco Botti

3.00 York

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2), 6f

The Karl Burke-trained Kylian heads the market after finishing third in the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Johannes Brahms has a live chance for Aidan O’Brien after his second in the Windsor Castle at Ascot, while Haatem was an impressive Vintage Stakes winner last time and should be considered.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: JEHANGEER

Brother to connections' Hello Youmzain who was a 2yo 6f Group 2 winner before developing into a Group 1 performer; has duly shown solid promise in 6f maidens on good ground at Ayr, recording a neck success latest; form has substance and his trainer knows what it takes to win the Gimcrack having landed the prize four times; interesting contender.

Jehangeer 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Kevin Ryan

3.35 York

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1), 5f

Highfield Princess returns to defend her crown for John Quinn. She’ll face stiff opposition in Bradsell, who beat her in the King’s Stand at Ascot, and the hat-trick chasing Big Evs, who won the Molecomb on his latest outing. Regional, Dramatised and shock Ascot winner Khaadem are other players.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS

Her commanding win in this race last year (good to firm) was the middle leg of a Group 1 hat-trick and she's continued to show excellent form this year, including twice at Royal Ascot when second in the King's Stand (5f, good; carried left by Bradsell) and third in the Jubilee (6f, good to firm; drawn on wrong side); back to winning ways when dominant in the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and has rock-solid claims.

Highfield Princess 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John Quinn

4.10 York

Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2½f

Lambourn trainer Owen Burrows saddles progressive filly Rowayeh, who has won two of her last three starts. The likely challenge is going to come from the Charlie Johnston-trained Sirona and topweight Amanzoe, who makes her first appearance since finishing second in this race last year.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: YOUNGEST

Shaped encouragingly in first-time hood at Glorious Goodwood (1m; behind Rowayeh) and, having met trouble, the bare form can be marked up; that's easily her best effort since debut win and she's open to progress in the retained headgear; looks worth a crack at 1m2f; interesting.

Youngest 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 YORK: BALANCE PLAY

Race 2, 2.05 NEWMARKET: MERIBELLA

Race 3, 2.15 FFOS LAS: I LOVE PARIS

Race 4, 2.25 YORK: GIAVELLOTTO

Race 5, 3.00 YORK: JEHANGEER

Race 6, 3.35 YORK: HIGHFIELD PRINCESS

Race 7, 4.10 YORK: YOUNGEST

