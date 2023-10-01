ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five ITV4 races on Sunday

1.15 Longchamp Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (Group 1), 7f

Unquestionable disappointed in fourth when sent off favourite for the Phoenix Stakes in August and looks to bounce back, as does Rosallion who lost his unbeaten record in the Champagne Stakes. Beauvatier is 4-4 and looks exciting while Native American and Jayarebe step up in class.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NATIVE AMERICAN

Bought by Wathnan Racing after impressive debut; followed up in Curragh sales race (6.3f, good to yielding) and should have plenty more to offer; likely to stay 7f; yard won this event in 2010; one to follow.

1.50 Longchamp Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches (Group 1), 1m

Darnation was an easy winner of the Group 2 May Hill Stakes last time and is stepped up to the top level where she takes on Aidan O'Brien's leading hope Opera Singer , whose trainer won this with Found in 2014. French-trained horses have won this in the last three years and Ribaltagaia , Les Pavots and Rose Bloom are the standouts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RIBALTAGAIA

Looked a seriously talented filly when making a successful start in a 7f maiden at Lyon Parilly (soft) and, while the runner-up is 0-4, the third (beaten nearly 9l) had finished within 3l of Rose Bloom the previous month; she was in a different league to that pair and it's difficult to gauge how smart she might be; tempting.

2.25 Longchamp

Qatar Arabian World Cup, 1m2f

This race is one of the biggest for Arabian-bred horses and Jim Crowley and Thomas Fourcy are seeking a repeat success after teaming up with Lady Princess 12 months ago. They're represented by live contender Moshrif , while Al Ghadeer beat a few of these easily at Goodwood last time and is fancied again.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: AL GHADEER

Extremely precocious talent who's only defeat came on debut; his six victories have included four wins in Group 1 company and often by big margins; won the French Derby in a canter in June, before demolishing a top-class field at Goodwood without coming off the bridle; all conditions seem to come alike to him and providing he settles early, he's very much the one to beat.

3.05 Longchamp Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (Group 1), 1m4f

The brilliant Ace Impact looks set to head the betting for the jewel in the autumn Flat season. The imperious French Derby winner will seek a sixth consecutive victory, taking on Hukum and Westover who served up a thrilling finish to the King George and St Leger hero Continuous .

SPOTLIGHT TIP: THROUGH SEVEN SEAS

Raced mainly on good/firmer; Japanese mare who is better than ever at the age of five; successful in handicaps (including 1m1f Grade 3) at Nakayama early this year, then ran very well in the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin (1m3f) where, following a spot of trouble in the straight, she finished strongly for a neck second to Equinox who is the world's highest-rated horse; that bare result gives her nation plausible hopes of finally winning the Arc after several gallant attempts.

3.50 Longchamp Prix de l'Opera Longines (Group 1), 1m2f

Blue Rose Cen looked exceptional when landing the French Oaks in June but has been well below that level in two starts since. Jannah Rose and Lumiere Rock arrive in winning form, while Royal Ascot winner Rogue Millennium is stepped up in distance.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: JACKIE OH

Improved form when readily winning the Group 3 Rathbride Stakes at Gowran (1m1f, soft) in July and she kept on well for 3l second to Lumiere Rock in the Group 2 Blandford at the Curragh (1m2f, good to yielding) three weeks ago; denied a clear run in the latter, which provides hope she'll be able to turn the tables, and this lightly raced 3yo could continue to progress.

Race 1, 1.50 LONGCHAMP: RIBALTAGAIA

Race 2, 2.15 EPSOM: MERCIAN WARRIOR

Race 3, 2.20 FFOS LAS: GAVIN

Race 4, 2.25 LONGCHAMP: AL GHADEER

Race 5, 2.55 FFOS LAS: CHRIS'S MATE

Race 6, 3.05 LONGCHAMP: THROUGH SEVEN SEAS

Race 7, 3.50 LONGCHAMP: JACKIE OH

