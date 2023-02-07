Hong Kong View: Jim McGrath has three selections at Happy Valley

California Deeply

12.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Packing Award

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Campione

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Hong Kong legend Tony Cruz is the trainer to follow on a tricky nine-race card at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with the speedy looking his best chance in the 6f Blue Pool Handicap ().

Campione, a northern hemisphere-bred son of Australian sprinter Brazen Beau, was unbeaten in three starts in Italy before export and has taken well to his new environment, with a 3-12 record locally.

Angus Chung has chalked up two seconds from as many rides on the four-year-old, and you can confidently expect the 10lb claimer to be positive from stall two and to use the gelding’s great early speed to full advantage.

You can put a line through Campione’s most recent run as he resented not being able to lead and finished last of 14. He will be much better suited by being able to dominate from an attractive inside draw here, though he can expect opposition from the Frankie Lor-trained Rewarding Together, who continues to progress through the ranks.

Cruz (28) lies five winners behind leader John Size in the trainers’ championship and can add another win to his tally with in the Class 3 5f handicap (), a race that should set up nicely for the Australian three-year-old.

Despite his relative youth, California Deeply is experienced, having registered a maiden win at Warwick Farm from two starts in Sydney and then being 2-4 in Hong Kong. All his local starts have been over 5f but he should comfortably stretch to 6f in time.

The Size-trained Special M should probably boast a better record than 2-26 but he is always worth including in multiples. He is reunited with Hugh Bowman, which is to his advantage.

Trainer Peter Ho can continue his excellent work with stable star in the 1m½f Shan Kwong Handicap (1.45), where the five-year-old takes a slight drop in trip.

Ho has had the least number of runners of any stable this season – he has won eight races from 102 runners – but he continues to do well with the material he has been given by his owners. Packing Award finished a solid second to Money Catcher in the Group 3 January Cup on his last start.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.15

2 California Deeply

3 Special M

12.45

3 Sergeant Pepper

5 Cheer For South

1.15

3 Beauty Tycoon

4 Excellent Peers

1.45

2 Fantastic Treasure

5 Packing Award

2.15

4 Campione

5 Rewarding Together

2.50

3 Encountered

5 Sight Spirit

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64

Bets can be placed into HK pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.45am.

