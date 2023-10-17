Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three Wednesday picks at Happy Valley

Solid Shalaa

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Romantic Laos

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Capital Delight

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

The Caspar Fownes-trained Capital Delight attempts back-to-back wins when lining up in division one of the Class 3 6f handicap (3.15) at Happy Valley, with Hugh Bowman stepping in to replace Vincent Ho, who is serving a ten-meeting suspension.

Ho picked up the ban for his ride on Capital Delight this month after stewards ruled the jockey "had not ridden out all the way to the end of the race" despite his mount getting up to dead-heat with Lucky Archangel.

Ho has since lodged an appeal against the severity of the penalty and Fownes has publicly been supportive of his former apprentice, though it will be rubbing salt into the wound should the four-year-old son of Capitalist win again despite a 5lb rise in the ratings.

The chief danger Wonder Kit has been another regular ride for Ho, who was aboard when the Queensland import finished fourth over course and distance last month. Zac Purton has come in for the mount and is certain to take advantage of the luxury of his inside draw.

Purton has several good chances on the nine-race card, with the David Hayes-trained Solid Shalaa, running in the Class 4 Longines Cup (1.45) over 6f, appearing the best of them.

Hayes has called for first-time blinkers on the gelding, who won three metro races in Brisbane before export but is 0-8 in Hong Kong. The drop in grade is significant as is the booking of Purton, and those factors combined might well do the trick.

Alexis Badel will be aboard the six-start maiden Round The Globe, who was narrowly touched off over course and distance last time, and from stall two he will again have solid claims, with Togepi worthy of consideration for multiples.

Another of Purton’s major chances is the progressive Romantic Laos, who is the one to beat in the Class 3 handicap (2.45) over 1m½f. He won very well last time and has gone up 7lb in the ratings, which seems reasonable in the circumstances.

The danger at value odds is the talented C P Brave, who had decent form when trained by William Haggas three years ago and is better than his 1-20 record in Hong Kong suggests. He is now on an attractive handicap mark.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

2 Yee Cheong Warrior

3 Right Honourable

1.45

1 Solid Shalaa

8 Round The Globe

2.15

2 Master Tornado

6 M Unicorn

2.45

2 Romantic Laos

5 C P Brave

3.15

3 Wonder Kit

6 Capital Delight

3.50

5 Call Me Dandy

9 Lucky Gor

Bets can be placed into Happy Valley pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

Happy Valley card

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.