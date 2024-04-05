Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Lifeline Express

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Californiatotality

10.20 Sha Tin

2pts win

Unbelievable

10.55 Sha Tin

2pts win

Lucky Sweynesse’s claim to being the world’s best sprinter is hanging by a thread as he lines up for the Group 2 6f Sprint Cup (9.10) at Sha Tin, in which he faces ten rivals, who are all officially rated lower than him.

Theoretically, under the set weights conditions, he should win easily. But he comes here off the back of two defeats – and having developed a trait of being a slow starter out of the stalls.

This brings the Frankie Lor-trained Lucky For You into the reckoning. The six-year-old was only three-quarters of a length behind Lucky Sweynesse in the Hong Kong Sprint in December, and although beaten last time out, he will relish the return to 6f.

The other Group 2, the Chairman’s Trophy (9.45) over a mile, features a very even field, with the John Size-trained Beauty Eternal expected to have an edge over the greatly improved Nimble Nimbus and Happy Together.

Brenton Avdulla, who enjoyed a career highlight when landing the Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai on California Spangle last weekend, is riding with such confidence he could easily finish today’s card with several winners.

The best of Avdulla’s seven rides is the Size-trained Lifeline Express , who will attempt back-to-back wins when contesting the Class 4 6f handicap sprint (8.40).

The progressive three-year-old won comfortably for Ryan Moore two weeks ago. This sole victory from only six starts resulted in a seven-point rise in the ratings but he still looks reasonably treated and a step ahead of the handicapper. His principle danger is the Chris So-trained Handsome Bomb, who showed promise when third at a big price on his only start.

Another of Avdulla’s likely winners is the Tony Cruz-trained Californiatotality in the Class 4 mile handicap (10.20).

The gelding has a similar profile to Lifeline Express, albeit within a longer distance range. He also showed enormous promise when winning on his last start and went up seven points in the ratings.

One of the best bets on the card is the Frankie Lor-trained Unbelievable in the Class 3 1m2f handicap (10.55), a race he should find easier than his last start when fifth to Massive Sovereign in a fast-run Hong Kong Derby.

Previously under the name Bertinelli, he won a hot handicap at Newbury and finished third in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot when trained by Aidan O’Brien. His run in the Derby last month was a cracker.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.10

3 Lady’s Choice

6 Champion Instinct

8.40

2 Lifeline Express

8 Handsome Bomb

9.10

1 Lucky Sweynesse

2 Lucky With You

9.45

2 Beauty Eternal

5 Nimble Nimbus

10.20

1 Aestheticism

7 Californiatotality

10.55

1 Unbelievable

2 Bravehearts

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.45am.

Sha Tin card

