Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Timestorm

12.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Romantic Laos

1.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Howdeepisyourlove

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

The nine-race card at Happy Valley affords the promising the perfect opportunity to break his duck in the Class 4 6f handicap ().

Maidens don’t come much more consistent than the David Hall-trained import, who has not been out of the first four in his last five starts, and there were plenty of excuses along the way, too.

The draw has been his biggest hindrance – he has run from stall 12, ten, eight, and 12 respectively in his four most recent starts – but Timestorm starts from gate four here, which should enable him to enjoy the run of the race in behind the speed.

The four-year-old has run some cracking races despite being 0-11. His latest effort, when fourth (beaten two and a half lengths) in a Class 4 sprint at Sha Tin earlier this month, was noteworthy as he dashed forward to take it up early from stall 12 and was still fighting on at the end.

Matthew Chadwick, a first-time booking for Timestorm, has ridden 32 winners this season, which places him seventh in the jockeys’ championship. There are several in the 30s and 40s bracket, but they are all a long way off Zac Purton, who is well clear on 122.

Purton rides the capable Stormtrouper, who is hard to catch right but still a likely danger to Timestorm. Scotch Tycoon should also be feared in an interesting handicap.

In the following race, Purton will be aboard arguably his best mount on the card, the Jamie Richards-trained , in the 1m½f Class 4 handicap ().

This will be the first time the four-year-old has been tested beyond 7f, but, on all evidence so far, he should take it in his stride. He looked highly promising when winning by two and a half lengths at Sha Tin on his last outing and should cope with a rise of 8lb in the ratings.

John Size saddles one of the good things on the card, , who will take the world of beating in the closing Class 2 6f handicap (), in which former top-grade sprinter Computer Patch is a danger.

Howdeepisyourlove looked unlucky when second to Victor The Winner on his last start as he was bumped coming out of the stalls. He did a good job to recover his balance and run into a place. With better luck in running, he should oblige.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.15

4 Romantic Laos

7 V Chevaliers

1.45

7 King Invincible

8 Momentum Galaxy

2.15

2 Tianchi Monster

12 Flying Silver

2.45

2 Jumbo Fortune

11 Juneau Flash

3.15

2 Special M

7 Seasons Wit

3.50

2 Computer Patch

7 Howdeepisyourlove

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.45am.

