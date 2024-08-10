Harry Wilson found a 9-4 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all ten races live on ITV4 on Saturday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the ten ITV4 races at Ascot, Haydock and York on Saturday . . .

1.35 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash, 5f

Harry’s tip: Badri

Badri hadn't shown a great deal this year for Julie Camacho, but he ran well over this course and distance last month when denied a clear run, and bettered that when chasing home Jordan Electrics at Hamilton on his stable debut for Michael Herrington last week. He's 6lb better off with that rival here and on a mark 8lb lower than when winning over course and distance in October, so he should go close to giving the Ladies' team the perfect start to their title defence.

Badri 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Marie Velon Tnr: Michael Herrington

2.10 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers, 2m

Harry’s tip: Struth

Struth was beaten just a head in the 1m4f handicap on this card last year and arrives 3lb lower this time. He has largely disappointed in cheekpieces since, but he was much better when they were left off at Haydock in June, form that has worked out with the winner going in again and fourth scoring in Listed company since. He is worth a chance at this new distance with the headgear again absent.

Struth 14:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tadhg O'Shea Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.25 Haydock

Betfred 'The Classic Bookmaker' Handicap, 1m

Harry’s tip: Kilt

Three-year-olds have won the last four runnings of this handicap and that trend looks set to continue with Kilt, who goes for last year’s winning trainer William Haggas. He showed plenty of promise in his three qualifying runs, with the form stacking up well enough to suggest this opening mark is workable, and has Tom Marquand in the saddle for the first time.

Kilt 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.45 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, 1m4f

Harry’s tip: Truthful

Truthful had a progressive profile last year, and although a well-held second on her sole handicap start, time has told that trying to give 11lb to Mistral Star was an impossible task given that one is now rated 27lb higher. Her reappearance can be excused as she was slowly away in a Listed race and probably needed it anyway, and she should be more of a force back in handicap company.

Truthful 14:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: William Haggas

3.00 Haydock

Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (Group 3), 1m2½f

Harry’s tip: Anmaat

I’ll take a chance on Anmaat being fit enough to do himself justice on his reappearance. He’s won first time out twice before and was impressive in taking this race in 2022. He won a Group 1 when last seen and should outclass the majority of this field if fine after his foot issue.

Anmaat 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.20 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint, 6f

Harry’s tip: Jarraaf

Jarraaf got the better of a few subsequent winners, including Listed-placed Moswat, when making a successful debut at Kempton in October, looking like a potentially smart prospect. He wasn't able to back that up on his first two starts this year, but they came over 7f and he was very impressive when returned to 6f here last month, striding clear in the final furlong to beat Fresh by two and a half lengths. The runner-up franked the form when third in the International next time and he's open to untold improvement at sprint trips.

Jarraaf 15:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.40 Newmarket

JenningsBet Sweet Solera Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry’s tip: Mountain Breeze

Mountain Breeze was ultimately a bit disappointing at Royal Ascot when fourth in the Albany, but she had looked smart in her two starts before that and bounced back with a fine second in the Duchess of Cambridge here last month, reversing form with Heavens Gate. She's bred to be smart, being closely related to Pinatubo, and, on recent evidence, she looks ready for this step up in trip. She sets the standard and could be hard to beat.

Mountain Breeze 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.55 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, 1m4f

Harry’s tip: Solomon

Solomon showed good form early in the year, losing out by a short head to one who has since gone close in Listed company and finishing third to 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on either side of a Southwell novice victory. Not a lot went right upped to this sort of trip on his handicap debut last month, when not getting a clear run at things, but he bolted up in an apprentice handicap at Haydock on Sunday and looks to one to beat running off the same mark.

Solomon 15:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Alberto Sanna Tnr: William Haggas

4.30 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile, 1m

Harry’s tip: Bless Him

Carrytheone can't be ruled out under a 3lb penalty, New Image is progressive and should stay a mile and reserve Orbaan will be very dangerous if getting in, but, without trying to sound like a broken record, Bless Him is just too well handicapped to ignore. He never got into the race off a slow pace in the International, but he was a fine third in the Victoria Cup in May and must be showing up well at home to have been kept in training at ten. He loves Ascot, has a great jockey on board in Billy Loughnane and should go well off a mark 6lb lower than for his last win.

Bless Him 16:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David Simcock

4.45 Haydock

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes (Listed Race), 1m

Harry’s tip: American Arrow

The majority of the horses with form have something to prove, so it might be worth chancing the once-raced winner American Arrow. She was well backed on her debut here over 7f last month, going easily into the lead and drawing clear in the closing stages to score by a comfortable four lengths. The form probably isn't up to much, but she couldn't have won easier and given she holds an entry for Group 1 Sun Chariot in October, she is clearly held in high regard.

American Arrow 16:45 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

Read these next:

'He looks a big price at 16-1 for the silver saddle' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Saturday's big races

'He ticks a lot of boxes and it looks like the perfect race' - key quotes for every Shergar Cup race at Ascot

How does the Shergar Cup work? Everything you need to know ahead of Ascot's unique fixture

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.