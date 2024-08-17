Harry Wilson fired in a 14-1 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all seven races live on ITV on Saturday

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven ITV races at Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon on Saturday . . .

1.50 Newbury

BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

Harry’s tip: Al Aasy

It wasn’t the most vintage running of the Glorious Stakes that Al Aasy won last time, but it was hard not to be impressed by the way he quickened up to put the race to bed once in the clear. That is the best piece of recent form on Racing Post Ratings in the field and there’s every chance he’ll back that up at a course where he is three from five and has produced his career-best effort at, while his only start at a trip this far resulted in a comfortable victory in the Bahrain Trophy Stakes in 2020.

Al Aasy 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

2.05 Newmarket

Jenningsbet Grey Horse Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: Mart

Mart looked progressive when following victory on the Rowley Mile with success at Lingfield in May and there have been excuses for three subsequent defeats, with the drop to 5f against him on two occasions, while he was hampered at the start last time. He’s just 1lb above his last winning mark and can resume his progression at a track that will suit his prominent racing style.

Mart 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

2.25 Newbury

Play The BetVictor Predictor Now Handicap, 5f

Harry’s tip: Kuwait City

Kuwait City tackles a 5f handicap on quick ground for the first time since winning on his reappearance in April and is now 2lb lower than that day. He ran well on his sole start at this track in June, when not seeing out 6f, and is reunited with Jim Crowley, who has partnered him to his last two wins.

Kuwait City 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John Butler

2.45 Ripon

William Hill Silver Trophy Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: Fortamour

Track specialist Fortamour notched his sixth course-and-distance success last week at the expense of an improving rival and the RPR of 91 he achieved that day was the highest he has managed in more than two years. He's been upped 3lb but will be bang there at the finish.

Fortamour 14:45 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Ben Haslam

3.00 Newbury

TPT Fire Handicap, 7f

Harry’s tip: Starlore

Starlore ran some big races last year over 7f, with his debut victory and Solario fourth working out well, and reappeared with a good fourth behind subsequent German 2,000 Guineas fourth Ten Bob Tony and two who finished first and second in a Listed contest next time. He looked a shade unlucky on his handicap debut at Goodwood in May and although he didn’t fire when upped to a mile at Royal Ascot, he's 1lb lower now and may have benefited from his short break.

Starlore 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

3.20 Ripon

William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f

Harry’s tip: Summerghand

Summerghand has dropped to an irresistible mark and could take advantage at a track that clearly suits. He has form figures in this race of 242 and is now 8lb lower than when beaten a head in this last year. He’s run some big races this year without winning, notably finishing third in the Bunbury Cup last month, and surely has one last hurrah in him.

Summerghand 15:20 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

3.35 Newbury

BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f

Harry’s tip: Kikkuli

This is a wide-open race, but Kikkuli clearly enjoyed the return to 7f when running a mighty race to get within a short-head of Haatem, who had placed in the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, in the Jersey at Royal Ascot and was far from disgraced in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat last time. He may have found the ground a touch soft that day, which shouldn't be a problem here, and should be a force down in class.

Kikkuli 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

