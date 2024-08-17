- More
Harry Wilson fired in a 14-1 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all seven races live on ITV on Saturday
Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven ITV races at Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon on Saturday . . .
1.50 Newbury
BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f
Harry’s tip: Al Aasy
It wasn’t the most vintage running of the Glorious Stakes that Al Aasy won last time, but it was hard not to be impressed by the way he quickened up to put the race to bed once in the clear. That is the best piece of recent form on Racing Post Ratings in the field and there’s every chance he’ll back that up at a course where he is three from five and has produced his career-best effort at, while his only start at a trip this far resulted in a comfortable victory in the Bahrain Trophy Stakes in 2020.
2.05 Newmarket
Jenningsbet Grey Horse Handicap, 6f
Harry’s tip: Mart
Mart looked progressive when following victory on the Rowley Mile with success at Lingfield in May and there have been excuses for three subsequent defeats, with the drop to 5f against him on two occasions, while he was hampered at the start last time. He’s just 1lb above his last winning mark and can resume his progression at a track that will suit his prominent racing style.
2.25 Newbury
Play The BetVictor Predictor Now Handicap, 5f
Harry’s tip: Kuwait City
Kuwait City tackles a 5f handicap on quick ground for the first time since winning on his reappearance in April and is now 2lb lower than that day. He ran well on his sole start at this track in June, when not seeing out 6f, and is reunited with Jim Crowley, who has partnered him to his last two wins.
2.45 Ripon
William Hill Silver Trophy Handicap, 6f
Harry’s tip: Fortamour
Track specialist Fortamour notched his sixth course-and-distance success last week at the expense of an improving rival and the RPR of 91 he achieved that day was the highest he has managed in more than two years. He's been upped 3lb but will be bang there at the finish.
3.00 Newbury
TPT Fire Handicap, 7f
Harry’s tip: Starlore
Starlore ran some big races last year over 7f, with his debut victory and Solario fourth working out well, and reappeared with a good fourth behind subsequent German 2,000 Guineas fourth Ten Bob Tony and two who finished first and second in a Listed contest next time. He looked a shade unlucky on his handicap debut at Goodwood in May and although he didn’t fire when upped to a mile at Royal Ascot, he's 1lb lower now and may have benefited from his short break.
3.20 Ripon
William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f
Harry’s tip: Summerghand
Summerghand has dropped to an irresistible mark and could take advantage at a track that clearly suits. He has form figures in this race of 242 and is now 8lb lower than when beaten a head in this last year. He’s run some big races this year without winning, notably finishing third in the Bunbury Cup last month, and surely has one last hurrah in him.
3.35 Newbury
BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f
Harry’s tip: Kikkuli
This is a wide-open race, but Kikkuli clearly enjoyed the return to 7f when running a mighty race to get within a short-head of Haatem, who had placed in the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, in the Jersey at Royal Ascot and was far from disgraced in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat last time. He may have found the ground a touch soft that day, which shouldn't be a problem here, and should be a force down in class.
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
'The form is as strong as it looks' - Paul Kealy with six Saturday selections on ITV
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- 'He's no good thing at short odds the way I read a form book' - David Carr answers the burning questions for Saturday's racing
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Saratoga on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- 'He's no good thing at short odds the way I read a form book' - David Carr answers the burning questions for Saturday's racing
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Saratoga on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Wigan Warriors vs St Helens: bet £10 get £50 in free bets for Saturday's Super League game
- Ipswich vs Liverpool betting offer: get enhanced odds of 50-1 for Liverpool to have one or more shots on target
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Saturday racing tips + get £40 in Coral free bets when you bet on the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury
- Paddy Power Premier League odds boost: get enhanced 35-1 odds for Manchester United to beat Fulham