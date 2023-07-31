Goodwood festival tips 2023: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of the Goodwood festival is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top Goodwood festival tips for day one

4.00: World Pool Lennox Stakes

By Tom Segal

Kinross attempts to win the World Pool Lennox Stakes for the second time and he really should be attempting a hat-trick as he was unlucky a year ago. He is clearly the one to beat on ground he will love but I'm not sure he's been at his best this season.

I think Isaac Shelby is a lot better than the three-year-old Sandrine who beat Kinross in this race last year and he looked superb over this trip on soft ground at Newbury on his seasonal reappearance over 7f.

The time that day was extremely good and twice since he's run well in Group 1 contests over a mile. Caught close to home in the Poulains, Isaac Shelby was far from disgraced when chasing a strong pace on fast ground in the St James's Palace afterwards and everything looks perfect for today.

Isaac Shelby 16:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Brian Meehan

3.25: Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes

By Kevin Morley

Best on the trends is the consistent Haatem, who was unfortunate to come up against the best juvenile seen so far this season in City Of Troy when second at Newmarket in the Superlative Stakes last time.

It is unlikely he faces anything of his calibre here and he can go one better. Mountain Bear and Iberian enter calculations, but Golden Mind, who looked slightly unlucky when third in the Chesham, is the main danger.

Haatem 15:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.50: Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap

By Paul Kealy

In the Coral Chesterfield Cup I am fully expecting Millebosc to show how much better he is than indicated by the bare result of the John Smith's Cup.

Drawn 20 there, he was dropped out last and was still in that position turning for home, so he had no chance given most of those involved in the finish raced prominently, and he did remarkably well to finish seventh.

Third to St Mark's Basilica in the 2021 Prix du Jockey Club on soft ground, he is going to make a mockery of a mark of 97 at some point and hopefully it will be now, although he is getting rather short, having been 10-1 at the weekend.

You can always get trouble in running at Goodwood, so I wouldn't want to go any lower than around 4-1, but he will surely be hard to beat with a clear run.

Millebosc 14:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

4.35: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes

By David Dennett

Unbeaten in four starts, he showed great tenacity to fend off Coltrane in the Ascot Gold Cup last time out and can confirm the form on 1lb worse terms.

It is likely there could still be improvement to come from one so inexperienced and, arguably, the Gold Cup was the first time he had been asked a serious question. It is an added bonus that, as a previous course winner, his adaptability to this idiosyncratic track is also proven.

Courage Mon Ami 16:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

