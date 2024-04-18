Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's tips for the ITV action at Newmarket and Cheltenham

Harry Wilson with his advice for the six races from Newmarket and Cheltenham on ITV4 on Thursday . . .

1.50 Newmarket

bet365 Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: North View

So many of these are open to improvement, but the form of North View's debut third at Ascot has worked out well, with the winner landing the Acomb and a number of other horses successful since. He was just three-quarters of a length behind Watcha Matey, who won a Newmarket handicap off 79 on Tuesday, on his second start and should be right in the mix off a mark of 80.

North View 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Peter Chapple-Hyam

2.05 Cheltenham

Sporting Agenda Challenger Series Mares' Chase Final Handicap Chase, 3m1½f



Harry's tip: Moviddy

Disappointed on her return to hurdles last time, but had shown much better form in three starts over fences, including when chasing home Mares' Chase third Marsh Wren in November. Has looked outpaced in those starts, so could improve further for this longer trip, and will appreciate a sounder surface.

Moviddy 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Noel Williams

2.25 Newmarket

bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, 1m

Harry's tip: Gilded Water

Padesha is the sole runner who holds all the fancy entries, but there's typically a lot of fine pedigrees on show and the regally bred Gilded Water takes the eye. He's a half-brother to Circle Of Fire, a juvenile winner in Britain who landed a Group 1 in Australia last week.

Gilded Water 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2.40 Cheltenham Catesby Estates Mares' Challenger Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f



Harry's tip: Cottie

Dan Skelton has been winning valuable handicaps for fun all spring and his Cottie could be very well handicapped, having dropped 10lb after disappointing in three starts since joining from Ireland. They came on soft enough ground, though, given all her best Irish form came on a sound surface, and she ran away with a good-ground handicap last June, beating a subsequent dual winner by nine lengths. She could have a big say with Harry Skelton in the saddle for the first time.

Cottie 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Newmarket

Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3), 6f



Harry's tip: Makarova

Makarova outran her odds on a number of occasion last year, including finishing around two lengths behind the winner in the Nunthorpe and Abbaye, and can do the same here. She's run well on both appearances on the Rowley Mile and is in receipt of 3lb from all her rivals on this drop in class.

Makarova 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Walker

3.35 Newmarket

bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Harry's tip: Eben Shaddad

Native Approach is too short on the strength of what he's shown so far, and while Alcantor is respected after his good second in Group 1 company on his last start, Eben Shaddad's third to City Of Troy looks the strongest form. The hood should help him settle better and he's sure to improve now tackling a mile.

Eben Shaddad 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

