Cheltenham Sunday tips: race-by-race picks on the final day of the November meeting from top tipster David Jennings

Upping The Ante host David Jennings shares his selections for each race at Cheltenham on Sunday . Here are his picks for the final day of the November meeting . . .

1.10 Cheltenham

mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle, 2m½f

DJ's tip: The Kemble Brewery

There might be a few sore heads heading through the gates at Cheltenham today and the last thing they will want to hear about is a brewery, but The Kemble Brewery could prove the perfect cure for any overindulging on Saturday night. He's a tough cookie, who finds plenty for pressure and his dam won a point-to-point so this Blue Bresil gelding ought to make a jumper. He really should be winning this.

The Kemble Brewery 13:10 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

1.45 Cheltenham

cavani.co.uk Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4f

DJ's tip: Es Perfecto (nap)

I've been itching to see Es Perfecto over fences for ages. The beauty of the English system is that you get a horse like him, who looks as though he could be a completely different proposition over fences to what he was over hurdles, yet he's allowed to run off his hurdles mark of 124. He has three Racing Post Ratings over 130, including 136 when chasing home Bravemansgame in 2020, and my guess is that this mark is some way short of his capabilities. The problem is that he has obviously had problems over the years as we've only seen him twice since March of 2021. Still, Alan King has said he has had an uninterrupted prep and that will do me. He's my bet of the day and he's 9-1. Lovely

Es Perfecto 13:45 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Alan King

2.20 Cheltenham

Jewson Handicap Chase, 3m3½f

DJ's tip: Malina Girl

It's hard to make head nor tail of this and you could make cases for plenty but the two I've narrowed it down to are Rose Of Arcadia and Malina Girl. Slight preference is for the latter as her Ulster National win has worked out really well with the runner-up now rated 10lb higher than she was at the time after beating Feronily at Galway.

Malina Girl 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

2.55 Cheltenham

Shloer Chase (Grade 2), 2m

DJ's tip: Edwardstone

Jonbon might well win but the betting is bonkers, is it not? Edwardstone is officially rated 1lb better than Jonbon and the best performance of his entire career was first time out last year when posting an RPR of 172 in the Tingle Creek. One bad run in last season's Champion Chase seems to have turned him into a bad horse overnight according to the betting. You're getting 100-30 in what is effectively a match race and that looks too big to me.

Edwardstone 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

3.30 Cheltenham

Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

DJ's tip: Luccia

Now that my original fancy Gin Coco is out, it's last chance saloon time for Luccia. This time last year I thought she might develop into a Grade 1 mare. It's about time she started proving me right, isn't it? She'll love the ground and will surely come on for her comeback at Wetherby. There is plenty of upside to her.

Luccia 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

4.00 Cheltenham

Turners Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Walks Like The Man

Walks Like The Man cost connections £225,000 after he won a point at OIdtown for Colin Bowe and he travelled so powerfully through his bumper at Newton Abbot. That was on a course that couldn't have been ideal given how big he is and a galloping track like Cheltenham should be more up his street. I liked what I saw in that bumper. There could be plenty more to come for him. The swift moving of stables from Milton Harris to Syd Hosie is obviously a worry, but this looks a smart one.

Walks Like The Man 16:00 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Syd Hosie

