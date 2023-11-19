ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV on Sunday
1.45 Cheltenham
cavani.co.uk Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Railway Hurricane was a good second at the track's Showcase meeting last month and could be still well-handicapped off of his British mark. Ginny's Destiny was seventh in that contest and takes him on again, while impressive Sandown winner Crebilly makes his chase debut.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ELLE PERFECTA
Unexposed mare who has run well on both chase starts; could have more to offer over fences
2.04 Fontwell
BetGoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase, 3m3½f
Tommie Beau has a strong record in regional nationals and races off top weight following his victory in the Durham equivalent. Max Dynamo is a previous course winner, while Movethechains, Wake Up Early and Gerico Ville all must bounce back from disappointing efforts last time.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: TOMMIE BEAU
Bidding for a third regional National having already bagged the Norfolk and Durham versions
2.20 Cheltenham
Jewson Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 3m3½f
Guetapan Collonges was progressive last term and ran well in two similar contests, while he also made a winning return at Carlisle last month. City Chief could be the class angle, having won a Grade 2 contest last term, while Rose Of Arcadia made a successful start to her campaign last month. Cloudy Glen cannot be dismissed either as a previous Coral Gold Cup winner.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROSE OF ARCADIA
Won on heavy as a chaser last term and hurdler (3m3f) four weeks ago; has competitive mark
2.55 Cheltenham
Shloer Chase (Grade 2), 2m
Jonbon could be the leading British hope in the two-mile division and makes his comeback in a high-class contest. The four-time Grade 1 winner faces a tough test against last year's Tingle Creek scorer Edwardstone, who must bounce back from his Queen Mother Champion Chase flop. Nube Negra has won the last two runnings of this, while Editeur Du Gite won the rescheduled Clarence House Chase at this track last season.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: JONBON
Won three Grade 1s during last season's novice chase campaign and holds strong claims
3.30 Cheltenham
Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap), 2m½f
Onlyamatteroftime has been the big gamble of the week and he bids to give owner Paul Byrne a second win in the race in the last four years. Dan Skelton is double-handed with leading hopes L'Eau Du Sud and Knickerbockerglory, while Lookaway was a Grade 2 winner over course-and-distance last time. Nemean Lion also comes into this as a prime contender following his win in the Welsh Champion Hurdle.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: IBERICO LORD
Tremendous late bid when close second of 15 in novice handicap at Sandown (2m, soft) in April
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.45 CHELTENHAM: ELLE PERFECTA
Race 2, 2.04 FONTWELL: TOMMIE BEAU
Race 3, 2.20 CHELTENHAM: ROSE OF ARCADIA
Race 4, 2.43 FONTWELL: RUNNING THE GAME
Race 5, 2.55 CHELTENHAM: JONBON
Race 6, 3.19 FONTWELL: CAPTAIN CLAUDE
Race 7, 3.30 CHELTENHAM: IBERICO LORD
