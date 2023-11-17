Cheltenham Placepot tips: Paul Kealy has a crack at the £250,000 guaranteed pool on day two of the November meeting

Cheltenham's opener (12.35) is probably not as competitive as the numbers suggest, and for Placepot purposes I'd be happy to bank on Burdett Road despite the French raider Milan Tino being favourite.

Burdett Road didn't achieve a great deal on his hurdles debut at Huntingdon, but he won in a canter and jumped fairly, and is a Royal Ascot winner with a rating of 101 on the Flat, so he could be a class above most of these.

Tea Clipper is the main fancy for the next (1.10), but with 20 runners it's a race that needs coverage. It's easy enough to see the 2022 Kim Muir winner Chambard running well again for in-form Venetia Williams, while the much younger Latitude was a big improver in the spring and may not have stopped yet.

My two against the field in the novice chase (1.45) are Alaphilippe and Broadway Boy . The latter is still seen as the stable second string despite being 5lb better off for finishing ahead of Weveallbeencaught last time, and that makes no sense.

Notlongtillmay and Il Ridoto are the two I've backed for the Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) but I'll add Easy As That as he looked very good on occasions last season and, as noted, Williams is in flying form.

There's every chance Placenet is thrown in on his British debut in the fifth (2.55), but I'll add Come On Teddy , who is on a good mark if fit and ready to roll after a long break.

Springwell Bay is going to be hard to get away from for many in the last (3.30) and he certainly goes in as I'm not too sure about those close up behind him in the betting.

The back-up selection is Tiger Jet , who will have found the ground way too testing at Wetherby last time (it was heavy, rather than the official soft). He was ridden for the first time by Harry Cobden then and he's back on now, and the seven-year-old is nicely handicapped on his best form.

Cheltenham Placepot perm

12.35

2 Burdett Road

1.10

1 Latitude

3 Chambard

4 Tea Clipper

1.45

1 Alaphilippe

2 Broadway Boy

2.20

5 Notlongtillmay

8 Il Ridoto

12 Easy As That

2.55

8 Come On Teddy

10 Placenet

3.30

1 Springwell Bay

7 Tiger Jet

1 x 3 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 72 lines

