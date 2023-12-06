Chelmsford Placepot tips: Dave Randall's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote's £50,000 guaranteed Placepot pool is at Chelmsford, where relatively big fields are plentiful and a coverage perm is advised.

Three in-form course-and-distance winners, Kentucky Kingdom , Cavalluccio and Sun Festival , are used in the opening 1m2f handicap (5.00) and we can be hopeful of getting more than one line through.

Jack Jones is 8-27 on this course and it will be disappointing if his new recruit Gold Aura doesn't make the first three in the 1m2f maiden (5.30) given her strong form claims.

Liseo and Penzance are solid each-way selections in the 1m2f handicap (6.00).

The Class 4 7f handicap (6.30) is tricky, but wherever quite solid contender Riot finishes, in theory Eden Storm shouldn't be far behind. Supreme King may appreciate the switch to Chelmsford and is also included.

The first division of the Class 6 7f handicap (7.00) may see Ravenglass bounce back to the form of his two placed efforts in better-class contests last month. Dors Toyboy is a dual course-and-distance winner who arrives in form and has a fair draw.

In the second division (7.30), course-and-distance winners Legende D'Art and Adace complete the perm.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.00

1 Kentucky Kingdom

2 Cavalluccio

11 Sun Festival

5.30

6 Gold Aura

6.00

5 Liseo

12 Penzance

6.30

2 Riot

7 Eden Storm

11 Supreme King

7.00

2 Ravenglass

4 Dors Toyboy

7.30

1 Legende D'Art

6 Adace

3 x 1 x 2 x 3 x 2 x 2 = 72 lines



