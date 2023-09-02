Brighton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

A three-runner race is hardly ideal to kick off a Placepot, especially when the runners in Brighton's opener (1.50) are 0-18 between them and evenly matched.

I'll stick them all in and move swiftly on to the second (2.25), which is another weak affair, but does have a form horse in Lieutenant Rascal , who should be very hard to keep out of the first two.

The next (3.00) at least is paying three places, although it will likely be a top-heavy market as Notre Maison is one of only a couple in any sort of form. He may well win, but I'll add Haveagobeau , who is at least lightly raced and shaped okay when last seen here in May.

In the fourth (3.35), Art Fantastique clearly improved for a gelding operation at Windsor last time and landed some bets in the process, and there should be more to come now.

The fifth leg (4.10) is the most competitive heat of the day. Tolstoy is the main pick as he didn't run badly despite finishing eighth at Newmarket last time and is 4lb lower than when a good second here in June, while Kit Gabriel ran a cracker on his return from a break and should be a player, too.

There are plenty of in-form runners in the final leg (4.45), with the picks possibly Hitched and Poetic Force .

Brighton Placepot perm

1.50

1 Lunatick

2 Magic Memories

3 Paternoster Square

2.25

3 Lieutenant Rascal

3.00

3 Notre Maison

6 Haveagobeau

3.35

3 Art Fantastique

4.10

4 Kit Gabriel

5 Tolstoy

4.45

1 Poetic Force

6 Hitched

3x1x2x1x2x2 = 24 lines

