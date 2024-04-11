We've compiled four of the best bets at the Grand National festival at Aintree on Thursday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Il Etait Temps 1.45 Aintree

Seems versatile ground-wise; Grade 1 winner at about 2m over hurdles and fences, latterly in this season's Irish Arkle at Leopardstown; did well to finish third in the Arkle at Cheltenham (2m) most recently, having made some errors, and he shaped as if this return to a longer distance is well worth exploring; smart 6yo who has clear possibilities, particularly granted a better round of jumping.

Ahoy Senor 2.55 Aintree

He can make mistakes and hasn't been at his best this season, albeit dropped back to 2m5f/2m4f the last twice; however, he has an excellent record at this meeting and ran a cracker in this race last year (good to soft) only to be caught by Shishkin close home; also effective on soft; could go well.

Time Leader 4.05 Aintree

80-1 when a close fifth in this last year and that was after making a horlicks of The Chair; returns on the back of just about his best form yet when third at Cheltenham last month (soft; just over 5l behind Its On The Line), having been in the firing line throughout; the extended 3m2f ultimately found him out and he's a strong contender with stamina assured back at this trip.

Unexpected Party 4.40 Aintree

Delicate in younger days but he had some useful form in Graded chases last season and started this one with a Chepstow win (2m3f) in October; laid fallow through midwinter but he dropped down the weights and gave a near-copybook display back over 2m in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham (soft) where he raced prominently and rarely conceded ground at the fences before going on to beat progressive rivals; up 8lb but unexposed at 2m.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

