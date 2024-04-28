Seven up for Starspangledbanner as Beauty Eternal makes Group 1 breakthrough

Starspangledbanner's influence at the highest echelons of Hong Kong racing grew even more pronounced at Sha Tin on Sunday morning with the victory of Beauty Eternal in the Group 1 Champions Mile.

The success makes Beauty Eternal the seventh individual Group 1 winner sired by Coolmore's July Cup and Golden Jubilee Stakes winner, and he is the first Australian-born son of Starspangledbanner to win at the highest level.

Two of those seven Group 1 winners have come in Hong Kong and Starspangledbanner has sired 25 global Group winners from 39 stakes winners.

With multiple Group 1 winner California Spangle runner-up in the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize earlier on the card, the timing could not be more perfect for Starspangledbanner who appeared in a video released by Coolmore Australia on Friday, trailing their 2024 stallion fee announcement which is expected later today European time.

In addition to Starspangledbanner, who was a dual Group 1 winner at three in Australia, Wootton Bassett, Pride Of Dubai, Home Affairs, Pierro and new stallion Shinzo all star in the promotional video.

Starspangledbanner resumed shuttling to Coolmore Australia last year after a hiatus and stood for a fee of A$33,000 (inc GST) while he commands a fee of €45,000 at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud in County Cork.

His latest Group 1 winner was bred from his first stint shuttling to Coolmore Australia having previously stood the southern hemisphere season at Rosemont Stud in Victoria.

Beauty Eternal was bred by Peter Raftopoulos out of the Savabeel mare Ithacan Queen who comes from a very familiar European family. The New Zealand-bred mare is a daughter of Bering Island by Bering who is the broodmare sire of Stradivarius and Little Big Bear. Placed at Saint-Cloud, Bering Island was transferred to New Zealand where she won.

Bering Island is a half-sister to the Rainbow Quest-sired pair of Group 1 Futurity Trophy winner and sire Crowded House and On Reflection who is a Listed winner and sire, Vienna Affair dam of Grade 2 winner Daring Dancer and Argent Du Bois. The last-named is the dam of Pivotal's Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Brando and the Grade 1 American Oaks and Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup winner Ticker Tape.

Argent Du Bois' Listed-placed daughter Saint Elena is the dam of Prix Morny, Middle Park and Norfolk Stakes winner Reckless Abandon and the Japanese Listed winner Best Approach.

Beauty Eternal is the fourth foal out of Ithacan Queen and was consigned by Fernrigg Farm at the 2020 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale where he was purchased by John Foote Bloodstock for A$90,000.

He is trained by John Size for Patrick Kwok and is now the winner of nine of his 17 career starts, having been placed in six more including when second in the Group 1 Stewards' Cup to Voyage Bubble.

His first stakes win came last year in the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy and he quickly doubled that tally in the Premier Cup, defeating Circuit Stellar on both occasions. Beauty Eternal was third to California Spangle in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy and then earned his first Group 2 win in November's Jockey Club Mile.

Read more

How a 'Saturday girl' paid in doughnuts realised a lifetime ambition of owning a racehorse

'We expect them to improve throughout the year' - excitement for Kameko's first two-year-olds at Kingsclere