Ezeliya maintains Classic bloodlines for the Aga Khan with Oaks success

It was a blend with the Aga Khan's reliable middle-distance blood which worked the trick for Dubawi as the Darley titan claimed his first Epsom Classic on Friday.

Indeed, Ezeliya led home a one-two for the former British and Irish champion sire as Dermot Weld's filly stormed three lengths clear of Godolphin's Dance Sequence, the pair being the 15th and 16th runners Dubawi had fielded in either the Oaks or Derby without prior success.

"It's the famous 'E' family of the Aga Khan's," Weld explained, referencing the Gold Cup winner Estimate as a notable example. "They stay and they're as tough as teak."

Ezeliya is the second foal of Eziyra, a mare by Teofilo who Weld also conditioned. She was third to the brilliant Enable in the 2017 Irish Oaks and was the winner of five Group races, most notably the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh, as well as placing in the Yorkshire Oaks behind Sea Of Class and in the Hong Kong Vase.

"Her dam was a very good racemare I trained," added Weld. "She was a good Group filly who went to the Breeders' Cup and Hong Kong, but this filly probably has a bit more speed and a bit more class."

The winner's dam Eziyra was also a smart performer Credit: Patrick McCann

Eziyra's first foal, Eziva, by Medaglia D'Oro, won a maiden at Tramore for Weld from five starts and was sold by the Aga Khan's operation at the last Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale, to a combination of McKeever Bloodstock and Watership Down Stud for €250,000.

The winner's dam is out of Eytarna, who was Listed-placed in Ireland for John Oxx. She is a half-sister to Estimate, as well as the Oxx-trained further Gold Cup winner Enzeli, his Irish Oaks and Prix Royal-Oak queen Ebadiyla, and the Moyglare winner Edabiya.

Eziyra has a two-year-old colt by the Aga Khan's top stallion Siyouni but lost her yearling, who was by Wootton Bassett.

Ezeliya is the 59th Group/Grade 1 winner for Dubawi, who also sired his fourth 2,000 Guineas winner with Notable Speech earlier this season. The cross with a Teofilo mare is the same one that worked with Coroebus, the 2,000 Guineas winner two years ago.

