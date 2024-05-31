Derby pedigrees explored - could Sea The Stars be the kingmaker at Epsom?
Tom Peacock assesses the backgrounds of the 16 contenders for Classic glory on Saturday
What if Montjeu had been around for a few more years? We might very well be talking about him, instead of Galileo, as being the Betfred Derby's most successful sire.
From 11 full crops before his untimely death aged 16, he produced four winners at Epsom in Motivator, Authorized, Pour Moi and Camelot. It keeps him just one short of the all-time record set by his beatified but longer-lived fellow son of Sadler's Wells, Galileo.
Back in the day of this fiery, sublime talent, the Prix du Jockey Club was also over a mile and a half, so he remained at home in France and won at Chantilly. There never would be a clash with the 1999 Epsom winner Oath, who was unable to fulfil his promise through injury, but the runner-up Daliapour was vanquished with such ease by Montjeu three weeks later at the Curragh that there can be little doubt as to the outcome.
