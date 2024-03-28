Kilgame sells to Alex Elliott and NBB Racing for €300,000 at Arqana's Online Sale

The promising Kilgame topped trade at Arqana's Online Sale on Thursday when selling to Alex Elliott and NBB Racing for €300,000.

A fine second on debut at Auteuil this month over hurdles, he is a son of Glenview Stud's exciting stallion Jeu St Eloi, the sire of this season's Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle winner and Triumph Hurdle second Kargese.

Jeu St Eloi is also responsible for Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle scorer Blueking D'Oroux, as well as a trio of Listed winners and Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois Chase second Jazzy Senam.

Kilgame: son of Jeu St Eloi and promising runner-up on debut at Auteuil Credit: Arqana

Kilgame was consigned by Gabriel Leenders, who trained this month's Stayers' Hurdle hero Teahupoo to success at Auteuil before his private sale to Robcour and Gordon Elliott.

The black gelding is out of the Al Namix mare Royale Kilauea, a half-sister to two winners. Further down the page, under third dam Pink Champagne, is Millenium Royal, a winner at the highest level when landing the Grand Prix d'Automne, as well as the prolific black-type winner Royal Bric.

Recent Chantilly stakes winner Darlinghurst reached €590,000 but did not sell.

