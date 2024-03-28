'He’s the last horse we bred together' - Dubai World Cup contender Senor Buscador the pride of Peacock family

Even before he runs in Saturday’s Dubai World Cup, Senor Buscador’s earnings have already passed £9 million. Should he become the first horse to complete the lucrative Saudi Cup-Dubai double, a future career for the six-year-old as a stallion looks more assured than it is already.

Todd Fincher’s runner is representing New Mexico, hardly one of America’s powerhouse racing states, and is the pride of the Peacock family.

Joey Peacock jnr and his late father, also Joe, bred him out of Rose’s Desert, who was prolific at black-type level around little-known Sunland and Zia Park racecourses for Fincher. Another homebred, the 16-year-old Rose’s Desert is by the obscure Desert God, an unraced son of Fappiano with an outstanding pedigree; his dam is the 1982 Kentucky Oaks winner Blush With Pride, by Blushing Groom out of the dynasty founding Best In Show, making Desert God a half-brother to Better Than Honor, dam of Jazil and Rags To Riches.

Desert God was champion sire in New Mexico on several occasions, and his outstanding offspring Senor Buscador has worked his way up from blue collar tracks to the grand international stage.

Joey Peacock, a Texas-based businessman in the oil industry, has ties with New Mexico. Knowledgeable on pedigrees, he is upholding a family tradition going back many years and boards a very small band of mares in Kentucky, breeding to race. His father had selected Mineshaft, then available at $25,000, on account of his stamina influence, as the cover to produce Senor Buscador. His name is also a Spanish riff on the blood running through him from the great Mr Prospector.

Senor Buscador lands the Saudi Cup in February Credit: Andrew Parker

They are delighted to be flying the flag for smaller breeders and have also had a Grade 3 Sunland Derby from his half-brother Runaway Ghost - a son of Ghostzapper, the sire of 2021 Dubai World Cup winner Mystic Guide - and stakes wins from two further siblings. They are Our Iris Rose, a full-sister to Runaway Ghost, who has joined Desert Rose in the Peacocks' broodmare band, and Sheriff Brown, a multiple stakes winner by Dubai World Cup winner Curlin.

"He’s a homebred for us, for my father and I, he’s the last horse we bred together and it’s very, very special," Peacock jr said. "We own his mum and we own all of his brothers and sisters, so it’s been a big deal for our family for sure."

Senor Buscador, who habitually leaves his challenge late, could not pass National Treasure in the Pegasus but timed it to perfection under Junior Alvarado to snatch last month’s Saudi prize from Ushba Tesoro, the defending World Cup champion, right on the line.

"We never really expected to have this opportunity," Peacock said. "He’s taken us all over the US and we’re very appreciative. Ever since his very first race as a two-year-old, he goes straight to the back, gets comfortable, and when he starts running it’s just a case of how many we can catch. When he gets there, it’s exciting for sure."

Read more

'It was surreal' - meet the bloodstock stalwart who rode an Irish Grand National winner