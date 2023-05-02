Advertisement
Sales reports

'I really liked him' - impressive debut hurdles winner Advice set to come under online hammer

Advice: being sold online on Wednesday evening
Advice: being sold online on Wednesday eveningCredit: Auctav

After selling Go Athletico for €165,000 last week, a record price for a Flat horse on the platform, Auctav offer Lyon Parilly winner Advice for sale on Wednesday.

The three-year-old gelded son of Alex The Winner was a two-length winner of the Prix du Bois Noir last month on his debut in very soft going.

He was partnered by Felix de Giles, who said: "Advice is a horse I really liked. He has room for improvement. He's built to carry weight and could run both in France and abroad. He's versatile and will be comfortable in chases."

Advice's dam, Avola, a daughter of Galileo and Altana, has plenty to recommend her as the producer of three winners and being a full-sister to Galatee, winner of the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes and the Listed Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes for Jim Bolger in a short but successful career on the track, and also to four-time winner London.

Galatee is the dam of three black-type horses: Manatee (by Monsun), a dual Group 2 in France who now stands at Whytemount Stud; the quadruple Group winner Dartmouth (Dubawi), now ensconced at Shade Oak Stud; and the Listed winner Gaterie (Dubai Destination), herself the dam of Listed winner Warren Point.

Advice is available to bid for in the Auctav Flash Sale on Wednesday (auctav.com) from 5-5.30pm BST.

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 10:56, 2 May 2023
