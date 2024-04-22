Ajay Anne appointed as Arqana's Middle East and Indian representative

Arqana’s overseas representatives have been further strengthened with the addition of Ajay Anne, who has become the new thoroughbred representative for the Middle East and India.

A graduate of the Darley Flying Start and the Indian Racing Academy, he started his career with Darley as their Middle East, Indian and South African bloodstock representative.

Since the creation of his own agency, New Approach Bloodstock, in 2010, he has guided numerous clients in their purchases both privately and at auction for racing and breeding.

He notably bought the dam of Enabler, the winner of the Indian Derby this season, the dam of the Indian champion Juliette, as well as Group 1 winners Planteur, Noverre, Midnight Interlude, Meandre, Crisp, Compasivo Cat, Slumdogmillionaire and Ruler Of The World.

Anne has also been a registered steward in the UAE since 2006, ensuring the smooth running of race meetings including the Dubai World Cup.

In addition to his involvement in racing and breeding, he is chairman of Martin Collins, a world leader in the development of synthetic surfaces. With a strong presence in the horseracing industry, the company has built more than 30 racetracks as well as a large number of training tracks, and is also active in the field of equestrian sports.

Anne said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Arqana team of representatives. Having lived in Dubai for 18 years now, I've been able to observe first-hand the evolution of racing in the Middle East. The thoroughbred market is booming and investment is high, particularly in the yearling segment.

"India, my home country with which I have close ties, has many passionate owners and breeders, whose demand is mainly geared towards breeding and finding good mares and stallions. I'm excited and looking forward to what promises to be an great new chapter."

Commenting on Ajay's appointment, Freddy Powell, Arqana's managing drector, said: "We are delighted to add Ajay Anne to the team of Arqana representatives around the world.

"Ajay's profile is quite unique, combining his excellent knowledge of the Middle East, where he is based, with his expertise in the Indian market, where Arqana has been present for many years. We wanted to give ourselves the means to redevelop our network in India, and Ajay is the ideal candidate to achieve this alongside us.

"As for the Middle East, this is obviously a key region for an auction house like Arqana. The investor base is evolving fast and it was important to be able to count on a representative totally dedicated to the thoroughbred market alongside our existing representative, Faisal Al Rhamani, who focuses on Arabians."

